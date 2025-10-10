Ming Yang commits to £1.5 billion Scottish manufacturing base

Chinese wind turbine firm Ming Yang has confirmed plans to set up a manufacturing base in Scotland, which is set to create 1,500 jobs.

The location of the £1.5 billion base is yet to be confirmed, however, the Port of Ardesier in the highlands has been selected as a frontrunner.

The move will create the UK’s first fully integrated turbine manufacturing site.

Development of the Chinese firm’s Scottish base will be delivered in three phases, with the first of these estimated to deliver 1,500 jobs, with a further 1,500 to be potentially created “in later phases,” the firm said.

The first of these phases will deliver £750 million of investment in creating the facility, which will produce wind turbine nacelles and blades. First production is earmarked for 2027.

The second phase will involve an expansion to encompass floating wind technology, and in the third phase, Ming Yang aims to create “an offshore wind industry ecosystem around the hub”.

This proposed hub is set to cover the manufacturing of control systems, electronics and other key components.

Aman Wang, UK chief executive of Ming Yang Smart Energy, said: “We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK, we can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology.

“We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower, and I’m confident that once the plans are approved, we can make a valued contribution to this goal.”

Ming Yang’s Scotland controversy

There has been much speculation around Ming Yang setting up shop in Scotland, and the prospect has previously driven controversy.

The turbine manufacturer confirmed that it has been in discussions with both the Westminster and Holyrood governments for the past two years in order to bring its Scotland base to fruition.

It has also spoken with GB Energy, the National Wealth Fund, the Scottish National Investment Bank, the Crown Estate and UK Export Finance.

In June, the US government raised concerns about plans for a Scotland site for the Chinese firm.

The Whitehouse reportedly warned the UK of national security risks attached to allowing Ming Yang to provide turbines for North Sea wind farms.

However, in January, chancellor Rachel Reeves made the trip to China to discuss the prospect of the now confirmed manufacturing base.

The announcement comes a month after Ming Yang signed a deal with Octopus Energy to potentially deliver up to 6GW of new capacity of wind power.

Ardesier, floating wind, and Ming Yang

The location of the Ming Yang Scotland base is not yet set in stone. However, the Chinese business did say that it would offer redeployment opportunities for those previously employed in the oil and gas sector.

At the beginning of the year, Cerulean Winds picked Ardersier as the deployment port for Aspen, Beech and Cedar projects.

The trio of floating wind farms will include more than 300 wind turbines, and Cerulean is expecting to make a final investment decision in 2026.

Ming Yang’s investment is subject to regulatory approvals, with its plans set to play an “integral part of a wider pan-European strategy”.

Previously, Ming Yang has been reported to be mulling over a base in Italy, which is also preparing to become a major player in floating offshore wind.

Ming Yang founder and chairman, Zhang Chuanwei, said: “As a global leader in wind technology, Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the global energy transition through innovation and community-focused comprehensive energy solutions.

“We are excited by the prospect of investing in the UK and look forward to finalising our investment decision.”