Outer Dowsing to receive decision by February next year

The UK government has finally settled on a deadline for its decision on the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm after previous delays.

According to a statement from minister for energy consumer Martin McCluskey, the decision was postponed to give more time to consider additional information and allow time for stakeholders to respond.

However, he did not mention what fresh information needed to be considered.

With interested parties having until 5 November to share their comments, the new deadline is now set for 10 February 2026

The government previously pushed back the decision days before it was supposed to be made on 10 October. This was in line with the project’s current timeline, which envisioned receiving a decision this year.

With construction originally slated to begin in 2027 and commissioning in 2030, it is unclear if the developers will need to amend their timeline.

In addition, a 2030 start date would position Outer Dowsing to contribute to the UK government’s Clean Power target of installing 43-50 GW of offshore wind by the end of that year.

TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development are the developers behind Outer Dowsing.

The £2 billion project could potentially locate up to 100 turbines, each up to 403m high, 33 miles (54km) in the Humber estuary, generating 1.5GW.

The project has been considered as a potential candidate to bid into the current Allocation Round 7 (AR7), with results expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to Outer Dowsing, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero pushed back the decision date of the 480MW Morecombe offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Originally planned for 23 October, the 35-turbine strong project will receive a decision by 19 December.

The offshore wind farm is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) after completing a takeover from the initial owners, Cobra Group and Flotation Energy, at the beginning of 2025.