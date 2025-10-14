Outer Dowsing to receive decision by February next year

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Outer Dowsing to receive decision by February next year

The Humber project was originally due a decision last week.

October 14th 2025, 5:01 pm
2 min read
uk energy investment© Bloomberg Creative
Wind turbines in the North Sea of the coast of Teesside, U.K.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

The UK government has finally settled on a deadline for its decision on the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm after previous delays.

According to a statement from minister for energy consumer Martin McCluskey, the decision was postponed to give more time to consider additional information and allow time for stakeholders to respond.

However, he did not mention what fresh information needed to be considered.

With interested parties having until 5 November to share their comments, the new deadline is now set for 10 February 2026

The government previously pushed back the decision days before it was supposed to be made on 10 October. This was in line with the project’s current timeline, which envisioned receiving a decision this year.

With construction originally slated to begin in 2027 and commissioning in 2030, it is unclear if the developers will need to amend their timeline.

In addition, a 2030 start date would position Outer Dowsing to contribute to the UK government’s Clean Power target of installing 43-50 GW of offshore wind by the end of that year.

TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development are the developers behind Outer Dowsing.

The £2 billion project could potentially locate up to 100 turbines, each up to 403m high, 33 miles (54km) in the Humber estuary, generating 1.5GW.

The project has been considered as a potential candidate to bid into the current Allocation Round 7 (AR7), with results expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to Outer Dowsing, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero pushed back the decision date of the 480MW Morecombe offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Originally planned for 23 October, the 35-turbine strong project will receive a decision by 19 December.

The offshore wind farm is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) after completing a takeover from the initial owners, Cobra Group and Flotation Energy, at the beginning of 2025.

Tags