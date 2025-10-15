Teesworks wind farm factory workers begin strike action

Workers at SeAH Wind’s offshore monopile factory near Redcar have begun strike action today (15th October) after rejecting a pay offer from the Korean-owned company.

The GMB union says more than 150 of its members at the SeAH site will walk out every Wednesday for the next six weeks after talks with the conciliatory service Acas broke down yesterday. Around 80% of the workforce will down tools. The union says the 3.1% pay increase offer for its members is “pitiful”.

Last week a spokesperson for SeAH Wind said the offer was “independently benchmarked and designed to be both fair and sustainable.”

They also accused GMB of not following the dispute resolution procedure outlined in the collective agreement signed between both parties.

GMB won official recognition in July after the Central Arbitration Committee ruled in its favour, forcing SeAH to do so. More than 95% of union members voted in favour of strike action around the same time, on a ballot turnout of 80%.

3.1% pay offer rejected

SeAH says its offer of a 3.1% pay increase for all employees in May was backdated to the previous month, as well as bonuses to eligible workers.

“Despite these measures,” SeAH’s spokesperson said, “the GMB Union has requested a further 12% pay increase, enhancements to all shift allowances, and an additional four days of paid leave for medical and dental appointments. These demands are not financially viable given our current business position.”

They said GMB’s demands were “unaffordable and unrealistic.”

The factory began production this year supplying bases for wind turbines at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

SeAH incurring ‘substantial’ operating costs

SeAH’s spokesperson added the company was “at a critical early stage of its journey. We are still in construction, commissioning, and ramping up operations in Teesside. To date, we have not delivered a single customer order, and delays have significantly impacted our deliverability for the remainder of 2025. As a result, we are incurring substantial operating costs and do not expect to reach a sustainable cash position until late 2026.”

As union members at the factory walked out, GMB Organiser Andrew Blunt said they were being asked to “work unsociable hours, sacrificing time away from families at weekends and nights, but without being paid the industry standard rate to do it.

“Although bench marking has been addressed for some roles, it’s a pitiful pay deal and it’s just not right.

“Terms and conditions need to be retained and protected to future proof these industries – not to deskill and devalue the skills our members have.”