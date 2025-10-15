The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind

First monopiles for Inch Cape offshore wind farm arrive in Edinburgh

Eight foundations more than 330-feet long are being marshalled at the Port of Leith.

October 15th 2025, 4:52 pm
2 min read
The first shipment of monopile foundations for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm at Edinburgh's Port of Leith.© Supplied by Inch Cape

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm, to be built off the Angus coast, has received its first shipment of monopile foundations at Edinburgh’s Port of Leith.

The first eight XXL monopiles were transported by a Cosco Shipping heavy transport vessel, with each foundation measuring up to 337 feet (103m) long and weighing around 2,300 tonnes.

The vessel is docked at the Port of Leith’s deep water riverside Charles Hammond Berth, which was recently opened as part of a £150 million investment programme.

This included a £50m commitment on the back of the Inch Cape work, with the wind farm being the first project to use the transformed facility.

Hereema's Sleipnir life vessel installed Inch Cape's offshore substation platform on its jacket. © Supplied by Hereema
Hereema’s Sleipnir life vessel installed Inch Cape’s offshore substation platform on its jacket.

The project is currently in its construction phase, having installed its offshore substation in the Scottish North Sea in August.

Inch Cape will use a total of 54 XXL monopiles and transition pieces, along with 18 three-legged jacket foundations with three pin piles per jacket.

These will be delivered and marshalled at the Port of Leith prior to installation. As activity ramps up, more than 100 people will work at the site delivering the project.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “This first monopile delivery into Leith kicks off a key phase of offshore construction, and we are delighted to be the inaugural project to utilise Forth Ports’ renewables hub.

“Monopile supplier CWHI has done an outstanding job, fabricating the monopiles on time, within budget and with more than a million hours of safe work.”

Dundee to play ‘key role’ for Inch Cape

The installation of the XXL monopile foundations will start before the end of the year using the Jan De Nul heavy lift vessel Les Alizés and will continue into 2026.

Once completed, Inch Cape will use 72 Vestas 15MW turbines and a single offshore substation. First power is expected in late-2026 with full commercial operations in 2027.

The wind farm is being developed by Irish energy firm ESB and Chinese-owned Red Rock Renewables, based in Edinburgh.

The Charles Hammond Berth features a heavy lift capability of up to 100 tonnes per square metre, with 175 acres of adjacent land for associated renewables logistics, marshalling and manufacturing.

Forth Ports regional director for Scotland Derek Knox said: “As principal contractor, we have an exciting year ahead of us as our team of experts welcomes the project’s foundation component parts.

“We have invested in our infrastructure and our marine vessels and created new skilled jobs to deliver this major project.

“Our sister port in Dundee will also play a key role in 2026 as the turbine pre-assembly and marshalling hub.”

