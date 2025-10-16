The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Energy Transition / Wind

Muirhall Energy reaches financial close on Priestgill wind farm 

Construction of the 43.6 MW Priestgill wind farm in South Lanarkshire is expected to be completed by late 2026.  

October 16th 2025, 7:40 am Updated: October 16th 2025, 7:40 am
2 min read
Location for the Priestgill wind farm, South Lanarkshire .© Supplied by Muirhall Energy
Location for the Priestgill wind farm, South Lanarkshire .
Floyd March

Independent Scottish renewable energy developer Muirhall Energy has reached financial close on its 43.6 MW Priestgill Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire.

The consented Priestgill onshore wind farm is located at Littlegill Farm, 2.2km North East of Abington and 4km North of Crawford in the Clydesdale East ward of South Lanarkshire.

The Priestgill wind farm will comprise seven turbines and could generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 44,000 homes each year.

It was consented in 2020 and represents over a decade of development effort.

Priestgill to begin construction

In February 2025, Muirhall Energy received planning consent from South Lanarkshire for the underground cable routes, supporting the wind farm’s connection to the grid at Elvanfoot Substation.

Muirhall Energy managing director Sarah McIntosh said: “By bringing Priestgill wind farm into contribution, it demonstrates our continued ability to deliver high-quality renewable projects that contribute to the UK’s long-term energy security, while providing long-term meaningful benefits for local communities and the supply chain.”

According to Muirhall Energy,  for its 40-year operational life, the project will provide an annual community fund of £218,000, which will be index-linked.

Construction of Priestgill wind farm is expected to reach completion in late 2026.

Muirhall Energy hopes for plain sailing construction

Last year, the Scottish-based company scaled back plans for its proposed 350 MW Teviot Wind Farm in the Scottish Borders.

In an updated submission to the Scottish Government, the group proposed reducing the number of turbines to 53, down from 62 in its original application, and a new wind farm layout.

These changes will result in reduced visibility of the project, and the company has also removed proposals for a solar array.

Speaking at the time, senior project manager at Muirhall Energy Kelly Wyness said: “We have taken on board the feedback from our public consultation events and submissions from statutory consultees, and worked closely with our landscape architects to create a revised layout which significantly reduces the number of turbines and visibility of the development from the A7.”

 

