Swinney defends Ming Yang meeting

Scottish first minister John Swinney has defended meeting with China’s Ming Yang as the company looks to develop a major wind turbine manufacturing facility in Scotland.

Reacting to a question from an LBC reporter during his recent trip to Malawi, Swinney said: “They are an investor interested in investing in Scotland and I think people would be very surprised if the Government of Scotland was not talking to investors about the potential to invest in renewable energy technology,” he said.

Ming Yang confirmed plans earlier this month to establish the manufacturing base in Scotland. According to the Chinese company, the facility would bring with it a £1.5-billion investment and could create 1,500 jobs.

The Port of Ardesier in the highlands has been selected as a frontrunner for its location, though an official decision has yet to be made. First production is earmarked for 2027.

The turbine manufacturer confirmed that it has been in discussions with both the Westminster and Holyrood governments for the past two years in order to bring its Scotland base to fruition.

However, the presence of a Chinese company in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain has raised concerns about a potential national security threat. This includes a warning in June from the US government.

Swinney said: “There is, obviously, a level of interest, and an important interest in this respect, from a national security perspective, which is the responsibility of the UK government, and the Scottish government will be working in close consultation with them to understand and to consider the issues of national security that are relevant to be addressed in this particular case.”

The project has still to receive approval from the UK Government.

“The Scottish government is doing what we do habitually, which is talk to investors, to ensure that we’re looking after the economic wellbeing of the people in Scotland,” Swinney added.

“But there is a national security dimension, and we will, of course, engage in dialogue and are engaged in dialogue with the UK government on those questions of national security.”

He added: “The proposal from Ming Yang is a very significant investment in Scotland, so, clearly, if that could not go ahead on national security grounds, that would be a setback for the development of renewable energy technology.

“But we have to be cognisant of all of the relevant issues in dealing with investments of this type, and the responsible government behind me will be fully engaged with the UK government on that question, and we await the outcome of the UK government’s consideration of this matter.”