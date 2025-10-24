The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

‘World’s deadliest wind farm’: Nature charities call for halt to Berwick Bank

Estimates suggest the SSE Renewables offshore wind farm could be responsible for the death of over 4,000 birds in its first year.

October 24th 2025, 2:01 pm Updated: October 24th 2025, 2:01 pm
3 min read
Gannets on Bass Rock in Scotland, which will be near the proposed Berwick Bank offshore wind farm.© Shutterstock
Gannets on Bass Rock in Scotland, which will be near the proposed Berwick Bank offshore wind farm.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

A coalition of five nature charities have called on Scottish First Minister John Swinney to overturn the Berwick Bank offshore wind farm’s approval, dubbing it the “world’s deadliest wind farm for birds”.

Having previously called for the project to be rejected, RSPB Scotland, the National Trust for Scotland, the Marine Conservation Society, the Scottish Seabird Centre and the Scottish Wildlife Trust have said Berwick Bank could kill more birds than any other individual wind farm on the planet.

The project will be located around 25 miles (40km) off the Scottish coast near seabird sites like Bass Rock, St Abb’s Head and the Isle of May.

The charities cited the Scottish government’s assessment, which predicted Berwick Bank would kill 2,808 guillemots, 814 kittiwakes, 260 gannets, 154 razorbills, and 65 puffins in the first year alone.

They called for Berwick Bank to be scrapped and for the government to focus on less damaging offshore wind farm projects.

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall said: “Berwick Bank is the deadliest wind farm for birds we are aware of anywhere on the planet. It could devastate entire colonies of seabirds, and help to wipe out some species from the face of Scotland entirely.

Wind turbines like the kind SSE Renewables could install at its Berwick Bank wind farm in the Firth of Forth. © Supplied by SSE Renewables
Wind turbines like the kind SSE Renewables could install at its Berwick Bank wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

“We support renewable energy, but not at any cost. We hope the First Minister and SSE Renewables will reconsider this devastating development.

“There are many offshore wind projects which would together generate more energy than Berwick Bank at a fraction of the cost to wildlife.”

Berwick Bank

In response, an SSE spokesperson said: “We understand and respect people’s concerns about seabirds at Berwick Bank.

“The biggest threat to Scotland’s seabirds is climate change, and Berwick Bank will help tackle this by displacing over 8 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year.”

They added that with the project having had its consents granted, “we’re committed to working constructively with stakeholders to deliver measures intended to fully compensate for the development’s predicted impacts, and deliver for both the climate and our iconic seabirds”.

SSE Renewables Berwick Bank offshore wind farm site map © Supplied by SSE
Site map: SSE’s giant Berwick Bank offshore wind farm wins consent from Scottish Government.

Berwick Bank, under development by SSE Renewables, received its Scottish government consent earlier this year, ending a two-and-a-half-year approval process.

At 4.1 GW, Berwick Bank is one of the biggest offshore wind farms in the pipeline in the whole world, deploying up to 307 turbines in the outer Firth of Forth.

In part, its sheer size caused the long approval process, due to its complexity and the potential impacts it would have on local wildlife.

The Scottish government consent is still subject to SSE Renewables producing a detailed seabird compensation plan outlining how adverse impacts on seabirds will be compensated for.

However, the RSPB Scotland said it is not clear how compensation can be provided for the thousands of seabirds predicted to be killed.

While its timeline will likely need to be revised, SSE Renewables originally envisioned starting construction in 2026 with commissioning in 2027.

Tags