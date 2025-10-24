A coalition of five nature charities have called on Scottish First Minister John Swinney to overturn the Berwick Bank offshore wind farm’s approval, dubbing it the “world’s deadliest wind farm for birds”.

Having previously called for the project to be rejected, RSPB Scotland, the National Trust for Scotland, the Marine Conservation Society, the Scottish Seabird Centre and the Scottish Wildlife Trust have said Berwick Bank could kill more birds than any other individual wind farm on the planet.

The project will be located around 25 miles (40km) off the Scottish coast near seabird sites like Bass Rock, St Abb’s Head and the Isle of May.

The charities cited the Scottish government’s assessment, which predicted Berwick Bank would kill 2,808 guillemots, 814 kittiwakes, 260 gannets, 154 razorbills, and 65 puffins in the first year alone.

They called for Berwick Bank to be scrapped and for the government to focus on less damaging offshore wind farm projects.

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall said: “Berwick Bank is the deadliest wind farm for birds we are aware of anywhere on the planet. It could devastate entire colonies of seabirds, and help to wipe out some species from the face of Scotland entirely.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

“We support renewable energy, but not at any cost. We hope the First Minister and SSE Renewables will reconsider this devastating development.

“There are many offshore wind projects which would together generate more energy than Berwick Bank at a fraction of the cost to wildlife.”

Berwick Bank

In response, an SSE spokesperson said: “We understand and respect people’s concerns about seabirds at Berwick Bank.

“The biggest threat to Scotland’s seabirds is climate change, and Berwick Bank will help tackle this by displacing over 8 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year.”

They added that with the project having had its consents granted, “we’re committed to working constructively with stakeholders to deliver measures intended to fully compensate for the development’s predicted impacts, and deliver for both the climate and our iconic seabirds”.

© Supplied by SSE

Berwick Bank, under development by SSE Renewables, received its Scottish government consent earlier this year, ending a two-and-a-half-year approval process.

At 4.1 GW, Berwick Bank is one of the biggest offshore wind farms in the pipeline in the whole world, deploying up to 307 turbines in the outer Firth of Forth.

In part, its sheer size caused the long approval process, due to its complexity and the potential impacts it would have on local wildlife.

The Scottish government consent is still subject to SSE Renewables producing a detailed seabird compensation plan outlining how adverse impacts on seabirds will be compensated for.

However, the RSPB Scotland said it is not clear how compensation can be provided for the thousands of seabirds predicted to be killed.

While its timeline will likely need to be revised, SSE Renewables originally envisioned starting construction in 2026 with commissioning in 2027.