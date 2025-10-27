The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind

Offshore wind Industrial Growth Fund opens for applications — with ‘thousands of UK jobs’ set to be created

The plan could provide a £25bn boost to the UK economy by 2035.

October 27th 2025, 2:21 pm
2 min read
Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.© Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
SSE Renewables' Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

The Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) is looking to strengthen the UK offshore supply chain through the Industrial Growth Fund, which could see funding of up to £25 million per company.

OWIC is offering the funding to each UK-based company looking to enter the offshore wind supply chain or to expand their existing facilities.

The council hopes the grants will “boost the volume” of wind farm components being made in Britain, creating “thousands of high-quality jobs throughout the country”.

It will be the first round of the multi-million pound Industrial Growth Fund, being paid for by wind farm developers who are members of the OWIC, and forms part of the Industrial Growth Plan (IGP).

Industrial Growth Plan

The IGP, unveiled last year, sets out which high-value components and services the UK should focus on to generate the highest economic benefits for Britain, as part of the government’s overall industrial strategy.

These include designing and manufacturing turbine towers, blades, foundations and cables, as well as providing services for constructing and operating offshore wind farms.

Applications must satisfy specific criteria, including being a UK-based company with demonstrated intent to supply the offshore wind sector and align with the wider IGP.

Pre-financial investment decision (FID) investment may be eligible as part of the total expenditures set out in the proposal, but must cover the full project lifecycle through to commissioning.

OWIC hope for 10,000 extra jobs

For clean industry bonus-compliant projects, the application must meet the criteria outlined in the contract for difference (CfD) AR7 framework. Applications will close on 12 December.

Co-Chair of the OWIC Adam Morrison, said: “The launch of the multi-million pound Industrial Growth Fund is a huge stride forward for the sector, turning our Industrial Growth Plan into reality by ensuring that more companies join our world-class supply chain to provide goods and services for offshore wind projects here and abroad.”

According to OWIC, the measures set out in the plan will enable 10,000 extra supply chain jobs, “tripling our current manufacturing capacity and boosting the UK’s economy by a further £25 billion between now and 2035”, Morrison added.

The OWIC is a senior government and industry forum established in 2013 to drive the development of the offshore wind sector in the UK.

