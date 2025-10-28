Wind power knocks £104bn off energy bills since 2010

The UK’s wind power rollout has saved the country around £104 billion on its energy bills over 13 years, with gas consumers the primary beneficiaries.

A new study for University College London (UCL) explored both the amount that offshore and onshore wind farms have reduced power bills directly, as well as how they have helped bring down the broader cost of power.

From 2010 to 2023, the study found, wind power reduced bills by £14.2bn compared to a scenario where gas had been used to generate an equivalent amount of power.

In addition, wind power helped reduce the cost of gas by cutting demand and removing the need for new infrastructure, adding another £133.3bn to the savings.

On the opposite side of the equation, consumers paid around £43.2bn in subsidies to wind farm operators and developers, with this money added to their electricity bill.

UCL calculated that the net result over the 13-year period amounted to knocking £104.3bn off UK energy bills.

Beneficiaries

The researchers said that their findings challenged the belief that the UK’s energy transition has placed a burden on energy bill payers – one that politicians have used to justify rolling back clean energy projects.

However, the study noted that the savings have not been uniformly distributed. With electricity consumers shouldering the entire weight of subsidising wind farms, they received only 18% of the net financial benefit.

It is natural gas users who have benefited from 82% of the savings since 2010 on the back of reduced costs.

It added that this effect, lowering the overall price of electricity, is ultimately to the detriment of wind generators, who are effectively “cannibalising” their own market. This has become more pronounced in recent years as more wind farms have come online.

“Wind power should be viewed as a public good—like roads or schools—where government support leads to national gains,” the study stated.

In addition, the study said its findings support UK energy secretary Ed Miliband’s long-standing support for renewable energy as a means to promote energy security and affordability.

The research added that the £104bn net benefit outpaces the £90bn worth of gas the UK has had to buy since 2021 as prices rose in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Investment and jobs

However, another report, this time from the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), warned that investment in wind farms has been poor at creating jobs.

Its analysis from only one job is created in both offshore and onshore wind per £1m of turnover.

STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer said: “Our research shows that despite wind continuing to make up more than half of the exports, imports and turnover in the low carbon economy, there is a chronic disconnect in the number of jobs being created.”

The job-to-investment ratio pales in comparison to that of oil and gas. STUC found that 14.2 jobs in 2022 and 13.4 jobs in 2023 were created for every £1m of investment made by the hydrocarbon industry.

She added: “We need government ministers to realise that their Green Industrial Strategy, however well intentioned, is a pipe dream unless they take the bold action to have public equity stakes in our manufacturing sector, which strengthen our domestic supply chains and create sustainable, truly Fair Work jobs.”