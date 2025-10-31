AR7 budget insufficient to reach Clean Power 2030

The recently announced budget Allocation Round 7 (AR7) means the UK is likely to miss out on the capacity needed to hit its 2030 offshore wind target, an industry body has warned.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) reported a budget of £1.08 billion for the auction, touting it as the highest ever, with £900m available for fixed-bottom offshore wind projects.

However, trade body WindEurope dubbed the budget as “low” and “disappointing”.

“It undermines the growth of offshore wind in the UK – and the outlook for whole of Europe’s offshore wind industry,” it said.

According to its calculations, the budget would only be able to procure 5-6GW of offshore wind capacity. A previous analysis warned that AR7 and subsequent rounds would need to procure 5.9GW each to hit the UK’s goal of having 43-50GW of power by 2030.

And this was before Danish developer Ørsted decided to cancel its Hornsea 4 offshore wind farm, despite it having received a contract in AR6, setting the target back by 2.4GW.

With AR7 set to bring projects online between 2028-31, it falls to it and the subsequent AR8 to deliver the capacity to meet 2030’s target.

Currently, over 20GW of offshore wind can bid into AR7, but the budget would bring in only around a quarter of this.

In addition, WindEurope said that every gigawatt of offshore wind capacity brings in £2-3bn of private investment to the UK.

It calculated that failing to maximise the capacity additions meant missing out on £53bn of investment and 45,000 jobs.

WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said: “This budget risks severely restricting the growth of offshore wind in the UK. There are lots of good projects waiting to be built, and consumers and industry want the cheaper electricity that they’d bring.

“But with this initial budget proposal, only a quarter of the projects will get through.”

Course correction

WindEurope’s comments echoed warnings from other industry groups such as Scottish Renewables and RenewableUK that AR7’s budget would not be enough to bring through the potential capacity available and deliver the government’s 2030 clean power goals.

The UK has been on notice since AR5 failed to procure any offshore wind capacity at all. Developers warned that a low price cap would mean they couldn’t secure a price high enough to finance their projects, and ultimately no bids were received.

The next round, AR6, offered a course correction, bringing in over 3.3GW of fixed bottom offshore wind capacity, plus another 400MW for floating offshore wind.

However, industry figures warned that subsequent rounds, starting from AR7, would have to bring in twice AR6’s additions for the UK to reach its clean power 2030 target.

In addition, calling the £1.08bn budget for AR7 as the highest ever has raised some eyebrows. While on paper, fixed-bottom had a budget of £800m, this was in 2012 prices, while AR7’s £900m is in 2024 prices. On the same level, AR6 would be worth the equivalent of about £1.1bn.

A series of changes to AR7’s rules were announced earlier this year which could see the amount of offshore wind power procured rise above the £900m budget.

These envision allowing the secretary of state, in this case Ed Miliband, to see bids, including price and capacity, and use this information to set a capacity target and the final budget.

Writing on LinkedIn, head of mission control for net zero Chris Stark wrote receiving bids above the £1.08bn budget “is by-design.

“It brings into play the final new design choice for this allocation round – our new ability to go beyond today’s initial budget and contract more offshore wind generation if we see value for money for the consumer.”

The sealed bidding window for offshore wind technologies in AR7 is scheduled to take place between 11 and 17 November, with results to be announced on 14 January.