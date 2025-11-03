The first word in energy - App Image
Bowdun vows £360m operations base investment in North East

A final decision on which port the offshore wind farm will use is not expected until 2028.

November 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm project director Ian Taylor.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

The developers of the Bowdun offshore wind farm have chosen the North East as the project’s £360 million operations base, which they say will deliver 60 long-term jobs.

While the developers have not specified an exact location for the base, the 1GW wind farm will be based around 27 miles off Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

A port will be chosen following full consent, which the developers hope will be this year, and a final investment decision is expected in 2028.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), a joint venture between Aspiravi International and France’s Qair Marine along with Belgium’s DEME Offshore, are developing the Bowdun offshore wind farm.

Its project director, Ian Taylor, said: “The North East of Scotland has the infrastructure, the expertise, and the people to deliver world-class offshore wind projects. Establishing our O&M base here represents a significant and lasting investment in the region’s clean energy future.

“This facility is expected to support 60 long-term, high-quality jobs and create a hub for offshore wind excellence that builds on the region’s strengths while driving new opportunities for local communities and the supply chain.”

A map showing the location of the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm located 27 miles off the coast of Stonehaven in Scotland.

Establishing the base forms part of the developer’s previously announced plan to invest £1 billion in the Scottish supply chain, with the base anchoring new jobs and supply chain opportunities in the region.

TWP received its lease as part of the ScotWind leasing round in 2022, and submitted both the offshore and onshore scoping report for Bowdun in September last year.

The project will include up to 67 wind turbines, a network of up to 97 miles (156km) of inter-array cables, and up to 22 miles (35km) of interconnector cables and subsea collectors.

Its export cable will make landfall between Gourdon and Benholm Beach, Aberdeenshire, before connecting to the wind farm’s substation in the Fetteresso Forest area of Aberdeenshire, which will then connect to SSEN’s proposed Hurlie substation.

Construction would start sometime between 2029 and 2032.

ETZ Ltd recently hosted a roundtable discussion for the company with local parliamentarians, which followed a supply chain event involving 60 companies at Ardoe House Hotel.

The group’s chief executive, Maggie McGinlay, added: “It is a huge statement of intent that Thistle Wind Partners have selected North East Scotland as its preferred location for the Bowdun Project’s O&M base as part of their overall ambition to invest £1bn in the Scottish supply chain.

“This region is home to the largest cluster of energy supply chain companies in the UK and is blessed with world-class ports ideally placed to support offshore renewables projects.”

