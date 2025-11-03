DNV proposes revised risk framework for offshore renewables

DNV has compared major accident risks and risk management practices in the UK between the offshore oil and gas and the offshore renewables industries in a recent study.

The study calls for a revised approach to managing major accident hazards in offshore renewables as the UK advances toward net-zero emissions.

The report highlighted that while the offshore renewables industry has not yet experienced a defining major accident, incident rates are on the rise.

The firm feels it “underscores the need” for improved risk management strategies, particularly as historical oil and gas accidents provide valuable insights and lessons that have not been fully integrated into the renewables sector.

It also highlights that the regulatory framework for offshore oil and gas is defined by stringent safety case regulations, developed in response to catastrophic events such as Piper Alpha and Deepwater Horizon.

A condensate leak resulted in a fire and explosion on the Piper Alpha production platform in 1988, with several subsequent escalations leading to the collapse of the platform.

In 2010, during cementing operations while drilling the Macondo well off the Louisiana coast, the Deepwater Horizon suffered a blowout. Ignition of the methane released by the blowout caused an explosion, killing 11 people.

In contrast, offshore renewables are currently governed by broader legislation, the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations (CDM), which do not specifically address major accident hazards.

The CDM applies to the construction, maintenance, and decommissioning of offshore wind farms within the UK’s territorial sea (up to 12 miles from the coast) and beyond into the Renewable Energy Zone.

DNV proposes tailored offshore safety case

To address these gaps, DNV has proposed a tailored safety case approach for offshore renewables. This framework incorporates hazard identification, risk assessment, and risk management.

Hazard identification relates to the recognition of those events that could result in a major accident or in the need for evacuation, escape, recovery or rescue.

The DNV report explained the risk assessment should “incorporate, or be supported by, additional detailed studies as needed; these can include (but are not limited to) dropped object study, ship collision study, and escape, evacuation and rescue analysis.”

On the identification of barriers and the setting of performance standards, assurance activity “should be carried out throughout the asset life” to ensure that barrier performance remains suitable.

Documenting the major accident risk management, the demonstration should “include descriptions of offshore renewable energy development assets and operations, how the development and its operations are managed and how major accident hazards have been identified, their risks assessed, and measures put in place to ensure those risks are adequately controlled.”

It comes at an important time in offshore wind developments, as DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook Report UK 2025 highlighted.

According to the report, offshore wind capacity will significantly increase from around 14 GW today to 90 GW in 2050 (including 10 GW of off-grid capacity for hydrogen production).

© Supplied by Green Volt

This will increasingly include floating offshore wind facilities, which could be 24% of total offshore wind capacity by 2050. This forecast confirms the growing need to address major accident risk management for offshore renewables over the coming years.

DNV senior vice president Hari Vamadevan said, “As offshore renewables projects increase in number, scale, and complexity, research shows that accident and injury rates are also increasing. The interaction of complex systems is another source of potential new risks.

“Regulation in the oil and gas industry requires identification and management of major accident risk, but there is no mandated need for this in offshore renewables. This study compares major accident risk and risk management in the two industries and proposes a common risk management approach,” he added.

Elsewhere, DNV announced it will deliver site inspection, quality assurance and quality control services for Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), both of which are based in the North East of England.