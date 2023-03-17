Construction begins on privately backed Msenge wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Africa

Construction begins on privately backed Msenge wind farm

Sasol signed on to the PPA in January. The petrochemical company is shifting away from coal to gas, ultimately aiming to focus on green hydrogen.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/03/2023, 4:56 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Sasol has set out plans to provide green hydrogen domestically and participate in an green aviation fuel auction in Germany.
Emissions rise from towers at the Sasol Ltd. Sasol One Site in Sasolburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

A privately backed wind farm has reached financial close, backed with a power purchase agreement (PPA) from Sasol for green hydrogen.

The African Clean Energy Developments (ACED) consortium announced it had reached financial close with Rand Merchant Bank on the 69 MW Msenge Emoyeni wind farm.

The consortium is made up of African Infrastructure Investment Managers’ (AIIM) IDEAS fund and Reatile Renewables. AIIM has a 62% stake in the project, while Reatile has the remaining 38%.

Msenge will wheel power across the national grid. It is due to start construction this year. The group has not yet provided a date for first power.

The project is near the town of Bedford, in the Eastern Cape.

“ACED are very proud to have reached financial close and construction commencement on this much needed South African first,” said general manager James Cumming. “It’s an amazing achievement by a large team of many businesses and advisors, that comes with a huge amount of hard work and sacrifice that we are very grateful for.”

Msenge is notable in that the project is utility scale but privately owned. ACED is working on a number of other projects, with more than 1,200 MW developed under the government’s renewables programme.

Sasol signed on to the PPA in January. The petrochemical company is shifting away from coal to gas, ultimately aiming to focus on green hydrogen.

ACED will manage construction. Another AIIM affiliate, Energy Infrastructure Management Services (EIMS), will handle operations.

AIIM investment principal Sechaba Selemela said the project “enables South Africa’s transition towards greater energy security based on clean energy production”.

ACED and AIIM acquired the project from Windlab South Africa.

