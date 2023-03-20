Infinity Power completes Lekela acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Africa

Infinity Power completes Lekela acquisition

Infinity Power chairman Mohamed Ismail Mansour said the company planned to reach 2 GW of greenfield projects by 2025.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/03/2023, 3:44 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by MainstreamClose up of wind turbine with hot landscape behind
Picture shows; A Lekela wind turbine. South Africa. Supplied by Mainstream Date; Unknown

Infinity Power has completed its acquisition of Lekela Power, which operates 1 GW of wind power in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal.

The deal makes Infinity Power the largest provider of renewable energy in Africa. The company is made up of Egypt’s Infinity and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar.

Shareholders funder the deal, while Absa CIB and Mauritian Commercial Bank (MCB) provided debt.

In addition to its 1 GW in service, Lekela has another 1.8 GW in various stages of development.

Mainstream Renewables Power said the deal gave an enterprise value of $1.5 billion for Lekela. Mainstream will receive around $90 million, subject to certain closing adjustments. It had a 40% stake in the company while Actis had 60%

More to come

Infinity Power chairman Mohamed Ismail Mansour said the company planned to reach 2 GW of greenfield projects by 2025.

“With this transaction, we have delivered on the promise made during COP27 of being the fastest-growing renewable energy company in Africa. We continue to drive efforts that reduce carbon emissions, increase renewable energy sources, and develop efficient energy solutions for the entire region, in order to achieve our vision of providing clean, reliable and affordable electricity access to people in underserved communities across Africa.”

Infinity Power CEO Nayer Fouad noted the need to tackle energy insecurity in Africa. The transaction, he said, was “a major step forward for Africa’s future, and a significant move in enabling the shift towards sustainable energy”. The company has plans for more, he said, aiming for a “truly sustainable ecosystem for green energy across the continent”.

Lekela CEO Chris Antonopoulos welcomed the deal, saying the next chapter for the company would be exciting.

“We remain committed to delivering clean, reliable power for communities and countries across Africa. To do this we are growing our pipeline, exploring new technologies and will continue to create positive impact for the communities where we operate,” he said.

Moving parts

Mainstream opted to sell down in order to focus its efforts on South Africa. Group CEO Mary Quaney said the South African team was “focused on bringing our 11.5 GW pipeline of wind and solar projects in South Africa to fruition this decade and beyond”.

Mainstream led a consortium of interests with its 40% stake. Other shareholders included International Financial Corp. (IFC), Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Ascension Investment Management and Sanlam.

The Africa Finance Corp. (AFC) and EBRD are also shareholders in Infinity Power.

Cantor Fitzgerald, Absa CIB, Norton Rose Fulbright, Al Kamel Law, Ernst & Young and AFRY advised Infinity Power on the transaction. Absa CIB and MCB acted as the mandated lead arrangers on the acquisition financing facilities.

Bracewell advised Absa and MCB on the financing. London partner Gordon Stewart said, “It was fantastic to combine our award-winning expertise from European holdco financings with our market-leading African project finance practice together in one team, and to deliver this first-of-kind transaction for the African renewables market.”

