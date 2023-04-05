Red Sea wind plan reaches financial close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Africa

Red Sea wind plan reaches financial close

Egypt aims to add 10 GW of renewable power between 2023 and 2028. The Red Sea Wind Energy project is a first step for this. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/04/2023, 3:40 pm
© Benjamin Girette/BloombergA logo on the Engie SA headquarters in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
A logo on the Engie SA headquarters in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

The Red Sea Wind Energy project in Egypt has reached financial close, project partners have said.

The $680 million project involves a 500 MW onshore wind farm in the Gulf of Suez area.

Engie, Orascom Construction, Toyota Tsusho and Eurus Energy are backing the project. Eurus is a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho. Partners have said the plan would be the largest private wind farm in Africa. It will sell power to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. (EETC) over a period of 25 years.

It should begin generating power in the second half of 2025. Orasom began construction on the wind farm in November 2022.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) issued a senior secured loan of $100mn as part of the financing. Japan Bank for International Co-operation (JBIC) and private commercial banks co-financed the sum, insured by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.

Egypt aims to add 10 GW of renewable power between 2023 and 2028. The Red Sea Wind Energy project is a first step for this.

Robust mix

Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said the plan was to “make full use of the country’s renewable energy potential. To achieve this, the Egyptian government has created an environment that welcomes private sector investment and builds investor confidence to create a diverse and robust mix of international and local investors in renewable energy projects.”

Egypt has a target of reaching 42% of its power consumption from renewable energy by 2035.

“We are very proud to support this significant wind farm in the Gulf of Suez, the first for us as lead development partner for the energy pillar” of the country’s plans, said Nandita Parshad, managing director of the EBRD’s Sustainable Infrastructure Group.

“This is a milestone project that will advance a fundamental shift away from Egypt’s reliance on hydrocarbons, create new green business and employment opportunities, reduce pollution and avoid CO2 emissions. The EBRD is and will proudly continue to be one of Egypt’s key partners on its green transition journey,” Parshad said.

