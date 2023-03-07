Equinor pairs with Petrobras on 15GW Brazilian wind plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Equinor pairs with Petrobras on 15GW Brazilian wind plans

By Andrew Dykes
07/03/2023, 10:08 am
© Supplied by EquinorAnders Opedal (left), CEO in Equinor, and Jean Paul Prates, Petrobras president and CEO.
Anders Opedal (left), CEO in Equinor, and Jean Paul Prates, Petrobras president and CEO.

Petrobras and Equinor have signed a letter of intent that will see the two assess the potential build-out of up to seven new offshore wind projects.

Signed during CERAWeek in Houston, the letter builds on the pair’s existing co-operation in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

According to Equinor (OSLO:EQNR), it will see the companies work together to study the technical, economic, and environmental feasibility of up to seven offshore projects off the Brazilian coast, which could generate up to 14.5 GW.

This will build on an existing partnership signed in 2018, which the two vowed to work on the Aracatu I and II schemes, located on the coastal border between the states of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Alongside these two projects, the new agreement adds potential projects at Mangara, off Piauí; Ibitucatu, off Ceará; Colibri on the border between Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará; and at Atobá and Ibituassu, on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul.

The co-operation agreement will be effective until 2028.

© Supplied by Equinor
Equinor and Petrobras will explore up to seven offshore wind power generation projects off the Brazilian coast with the potential to generate up to 14.5 GW.

Brazil has more than 21GW of installed wind capacity onshore, but has yet to make any offshore developments.

However, early investigations into potential licensing shows fervent interest, and more than 70 applications for nearly 180GW of capacity have been submitted to government planners so far – though not all will secure consents.

“Equinor and Petrobras have a long history of successful partnership. We are happy to expand our collaboration to renewables, enabling a broad energy offering in Brazil. Together we are actively engaging to contribute to the realization of offshore wind and Brazil’s energy transition, by creating the necessary initial conditions for renewables energy to develop in a sustainable way,” said Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

The Norwegian energy giant chose Brazil for its first investments in solar, acquiring the 162MW Apodi Solar plant in 2018.

In 2022, construction work started at its 531MW Mendubim solar project in partnership with Scatec and Hydro Rein, with completion slated for 2024.

Petrobras president and CEO Jean Paul Prates said the latest agreement would support “a new frontier” in clean energy development in Brazil.

“We will combine our world-renowned offshore technological innovation capacity and our experience in the Brazilian electricity generation market with Equinor’s expertise in offshore wind projects in several countries.

“It is worth mentioning, however, that the phase is for studies and the allocation of investments depends on in-depth analyses to assess their viability, in addition to regulatory advances that will allow the authorisation processes for the activities, to be carried out by the Union,” he added.

