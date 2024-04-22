OEG Renewables lands US offshore wind contract with Ørsted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

OEG Renewables lands US offshore wind contract with Ørsted

By Mathew Perry
22/04/2024, 2:38 pm
A temporary power generator in use at an offshore wind project.

Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Renewables has landed a multi-year deal with Ørsted covering its offshore wind projects in the north-eastern US.

As part of the deal, for an undisclosed amount, OEG will provide eight portable generator sets with technician support for Ørsted’s 132MW South Fork Wind project.

The agreement gives OEG “topside division exclusivity” for all temporary power scopes Ørsted require during commissioning of their projects.

OEG said temporary generators provide “critical power” to the turbine during  commissioning activities prior to a grid connection.

Wind projects also use temporary generators during operations and maintenance downtime.

In addition to the South Fork Wind project, which will provide power to New York’s Long Island, Ørsted is also developing the 704MW Revolution Wind project.

Revolution Wind will provide power to the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The state governments of New York and Connecticut are targeting a 100% renewables powered electricity grid by 2040.

Rhode Island is aiming to achieve the same target by 2030.

OEG said the Ørsted deal marks a “strengthening of its presence” in the US offshore wind market.

The group’s chief executive officer John Heiton said the deal will support the expansion of offshore wind in the US and “pave the way for future projects”.

OEG targets rapid offshore wind expansion

Now operating in over 60 countries, Aberdeen’s OEG Group is targeting rapid expansion into the growing global offshore renewables market.

Last year, the company raised $140 million (£98.5 million) to pursue acquisitions in the offshore wind sector.

OEG later acquired Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore, and the company posted a 35% increase in revenues across 2023.

The expansion push is part of OEG Renewables plans to establish itself as a UK “Tier One” contractor in the green energy space.

