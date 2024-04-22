OEG Renewables lands US offshore wind contract with Ørsted

Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Renewables has landed a multi-year deal with Ørsted covering its offshore wind projects in the north-eastern US.

As part of the deal, for an undisclosed amount, OEG will provide eight portable generator sets with technician support for Ørsted’s 132MW South Fork Wind project.

The agreement gives OEG “topside division exclusivity” for all temporary power scopes Ørsted require during commissioning of their projects.

OEG said temporary generators provide “critical power” to the turbine during commissioning activities prior to a grid connection.

Wind projects also use temporary generators during operations and maintenance downtime.

In addition to the South Fork Wind project, which will provide power to New York’s Long Island, Ørsted is also developing the 704MW Revolution Wind project.

Revolution Wind will provide power to the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The state governments of New York and Connecticut are targeting a 100% renewables powered electricity grid by 2040.

Rhode Island is aiming to achieve the same target by 2030.

OEG said the Ørsted deal marks a “strengthening of its presence” in the US offshore wind market.

The group’s chief executive officer John Heiton said the deal will support the expansion of offshore wind in the US and “pave the way for future projects”.

OEG targets rapid offshore wind expansion

Now operating in over 60 countries, Aberdeen’s OEG Group is targeting rapid expansion into the growing global offshore renewables market.

Last year, the company raised $140 million (£98.5 million) to pursue acquisitions in the offshore wind sector.

OEG later acquired Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore, and the company posted a 35% increase in revenues across 2023.

The expansion push is part of OEG Renewables plans to establish itself as a UK “Tier One” contractor in the green energy space.