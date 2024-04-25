Octopus Energy makes strategic investment in US floating offshore wind firm Ocergy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Octopus Energy makes strategic investment in US floating offshore wind firm Ocergy

By Mathew Perry
25/04/2024, 10:32 am
© Supplied by Octopus EnergyVisualisation of Ocergy's ultra-light turbine foundations.
Visualisation of Ocergy's ultra-light turbine foundations.

Renewable energy provider Octopus Energy is set to invest in California-based floating offshore wind firm Ocergy.

Ocergy designs and manufactures floating foundations for wind turbines, with its lighter and modular designs focused on enabling easier transport and assembly.

Describing Ocergy as a “tech disruptor”, Octopus said the US firm’s approach is “drastically reducing” the time and cost of building floating offshore wind farms.

Octopus said its investment will lead to floating offshore wind projects becoming “cheaper and faster to build”.

While Octopus did not disclose the value of its investment in Ocergy, The Wall Street Journal reported it to be between £8m to £24m.

© Supplied by Octopus Energy
Visualisation of Ocergy’s turbine foundations assembled quayside for a commercial wind farm in California.

The investment is being made on behalf  of Vector, the £3bn offshore wind fund Octopus launched last year alongside Tokyo Gas.

Octopus said the move will help commercialise Ocergy’s floating wind technology and “fuel the company’s rapid expansion into new markets”, including the US, UK, France, Norway, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

Ocergy is already working with “over a dozen major developers” across multiple GW projects, with its first foundations set to be installed by 2025/26.

Octopus did not disclose the developers due to commercial sensitivity, but said they are “all around the globe”.

In addition to its headquarters in the US, Ocergy has operations in France and Octopus said the company is “pioneering a hyper-local supply chain approach” in the areas where its turbines are installed.

Apart from its floating foundations, Ocergy also offers a zero-emission environmental and biodiversity monitoring buoy.

The OCG-Data buoy is equipped with an integrated SCADA system, lidar, video monitoring, radar, sonar, air and underwater sounds, and meteorological and physico-chemical sensors.

Ocergy to ‘slash costs’ of floating offshore wind

Announcing the investment, Octopus Energy Generation chief executive officer Zoisa North-Bond said:  “Tech and innovation are fueling the energy revolution globally, so we’re always on the hunt for game-changing solutions that accelerate progress.

“Ocergy’s groundbreaking approach has the power to slash the costs of floating offshore wind – and with our investment they will get there faster, paving the way for cleaner, greener energy systems across the globe.”

© Supplied by Octopus Energy
Ocergy biodiversity monitoring and environmental data collection system in the Mediterranean.

Ocergy chief executive officer Dominique Roddier said the investment will empower the company to scale up its operations and focus on delivering pre-commercial and large scale floating wind projects.

“There are lots of synergies between Octopus’ forward-thinking efforts in offshore wind and Ocergy’s accomplishments to date – and we foresee significant boost in the bankability of our projects as a result,” Ms Roddier said.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council, around 80% of the world’s offshore wind resources are located in waters too deep for fixed foundations.

A report found the global floating offshore wind pipeline grew 32% last year, with around 29,000 UK jobs predicted in the sector by 2050.

Floating offshore wind is also a key focus for UK Labour’s plans for a publicly owned clean energy company, with the party pledging to invest £8.3bn in the technology should it win the next general election.

The UK is targeting 5GW of floating wind capacity by 2030 as part of a 50GW overall offshore wind goal, but a recent report found few industry leaders believe these targets will be met.

