A Trump win puts $1 Trillion in US energy investments at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

A Trump win puts $1 Trillion in US energy investments at risk

By Bloomberg
16/05/2024, 5:12 pm
© Photographer: Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A victory by Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election threatens $1 trillion in energy investments and future support for low-carbon energy sources, according to a Wood Mackenzie report.

A Trump administration likely will put forward policies that reduce help for electric vehicles, renewable energy and carbon capture technologies while promoting fossil fuel production, the report said. Trump has already vowed to issue an executive order targeting offshore wind development if he wins. Wood Mackenzie said lower investments in US energy would delay the country’s push to zero out greenhouse gas emissions.

“This election cycle will really influence the pace of energy investment, both in the next five years and through 2050,” David Brown, director of Wood Mackenzie’s energy transition research, said Thursday in a statement.

© Bloomberg
The Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

President Joe Biden ushered in sweeping legislation aimed at moving the US away from a fossil-fuel powered economy. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides incentives for clean-energy technologies that could be worth about $1.2 trillion, according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimate from April 2023. While Trump is unlikely to fully repeal the IRA, he would likely issue executive orders that would abandon Biden’s green energy goals and soften emissions requirements, Wood Mackenzie’s report said.

If policy support for low-carbon energy is cut back, fossil fuel demand would peak at least 10 years later than current projections and a net zero carbon target by 2050 will become out of reach, Wood Mackenzie said.

Recommended for you

Tags