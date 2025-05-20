Equinor to resume construction on US Empire Wind project

Norwegian firm Equinor will resume construction on its 810 MW Empire Wind project after the US government lifted a stop work order.

The administration of US President Donald Trump halted work on the $5 billion Empire Wind project last month, sending shockwaves through the industry.

Located around 15 miles off the coast of Long Island in New York, Equinor had initially developed the project alongside fellow North Sea operator BP after securing a lease in 2017.

The two firms parted ways in 2024, with Equinor taking full control of Empire Wind and BP taking full control of Beacon Wind, another joint venture project in the US.

Equinor received approval from the previous administration under President Joe Biden in 2024, and the project was already 30% complete when construction was halted.

Now, after flagging the possibility of legal action against the Trump administration, Equinor will be able to resume work on Empire Wind.

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal thanked President Trump in a statement for “finding a solution that saves thousands of American jobs”.

© Supplied by Empire Wind

He also thanked New York governor Kathy Hochul for collaborating with the US federal government.

Equinor Wind US president Molly Morris said the project “delivers on the energy ambitions” of the US and New York.

“Empire Wind brings supply chain investments in states across the nation including New York, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina,” Morris said.

Equinor said it will now perform an “updated assessment” of the project economics in the second quarter of this year.

The company said it aims to execute planned activities in the summer offshore installation window this year, and begin commercial operations in 2027.