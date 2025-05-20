Equinor to resume construction on US Empire Wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Equinor to resume construction on US Empire Wind project

May 20th 2025, 7:38 am
2 min read
A visualisation of Equinor's Empire Wind offshore wind project off the coast of New York. Image: Equinor© Supplied by Equinor
A visualisation of Equinor's Empire Wind offshore wind project off the coast of New York. Image: Equinor
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Norwegian firm Equinor will resume construction on its 810 MW Empire Wind project after the US government lifted a stop work order.

The administration of US President Donald Trump halted work on the $5 billion Empire Wind project last month, sending shockwaves through the industry.

Located around 15 miles off the coast of Long Island in New York, Equinor had initially developed the project alongside fellow North Sea operator BP after securing a lease in 2017.

The two firms parted ways in 2024, with Equinor taking full control of Empire Wind and BP taking full control of Beacon Wind, another joint venture project in the US.

Equinor received approval from the previous administration under President Joe Biden in 2024, and the project was already 30% complete when construction was halted.

Now, after flagging the possibility of legal action against the Trump administration, Equinor will be able to resume work on Empire Wind.

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal thanked President Trump in a statement for “finding a solution that saves thousands of American jobs”.

© Supplied by Empire Wind
Proposed vision for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal connected to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York.

He also thanked New York governor Kathy Hochul for collaborating with the US federal government.

Equinor Wind US president Molly Morris said the project “delivers on the energy ambitions” of the US and New York.

“Empire Wind brings supply chain investments in states across the nation including New York, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina,” Morris said.

Equinor said it will now perform an “updated assessment” of the project economics in the second quarter of this year.

The company said it aims to execute planned activities in the summer offshore installation window this year, and begin commercial operations in 2027.

Tags