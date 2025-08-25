Danish wind farm giant Ørsted has said it is committed to raising $9.4 billion (£7bn) from a consortium of banks in order to fund its global growth plans.

However, the confirmation came in the wake of a huge blow Friday when the Trump administration Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) put a stop work order on the firm’s Revolution Wind off Rhode Island despite being nearly completed.

The project, a joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables, was 80% complete with all offshore foundations and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed, having had “all required federal and state permits” in place from November 2023.

The state-backed firm said it has complied with the order but is now “evaluating the potential financial implications of this development, considering a range of scenarios, including legal proceedings”.

On his first day in office in January, President Donald Trump suspended new offshore wind leasing pending environmental and economic review of projects. He has repeatedly criticised wind energy as ugly, unreliable and expensive.

In May, Ørsted was forced to throw the towel on its massive 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project in the UK despite having securing a contract for difference (CfD) in the government’s most recent allocation round.

The firm’s shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen plunged earlier in August when it announced plans to raise 60bn crowns – around half of its market value – to press ahead with wind farm developments, largely in the US.

Ørsted said two-thirds of the new capital would be used to fund the construction of Sunrise Wind – one of its two remaining projects under development off the US East Coast.

The fundraising came after potential co-investors for the project pulled out, following another shock to the industry when Trump ordered Equinor to halt the development of a neighbouring fully-permitted wind farm in April.

However, the Norwegian firm announced plans to resume construction on its 810 MW Empire Wind project after issuing legal threats.