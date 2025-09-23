The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Ørsted wins US court battle to restart Revolution Wind work

The Trump administration issued a "stop work order" against the Danish offshore wind developer's $1.5bn project off the coast of Rhode Island.

September 23rd 2025, 8:05 am
2 min read
Orsted logo at its Gentofte headquarters.© Orsted
Orsted logo at its Gentofte headquarters.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted has won a court bid to restart work on its $1.5bn Revolution Wind project after it was blocked by the US government.

US President Donald Trump shocked the US offshore wind industry last month when the federal regulator ordered Ørsted to stop work on the 704 MW project.

Since taking office, Trump has also targeted Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York waters and has reportedly now set his sights on Ocean Winds’ Southcoast Wind project.

But Washington district court judge Royce Lamberth has issued a reprieve, granting Ørsted’s request for an injunction against Trump’s “stop work order”.

Lamberth, a senior judge appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, said Trump officials had offered contradictory reasons for issuing the stop work order.

He said the explanations offered by the government weeks afterwards were “the height of arbitrary and capricious”.

“If Revolution Wind cannot meet benchmark deadlines, the entire project could collapse,” Lamberth said.

“There is no doubt in my mind of irreparable harm to the plaintiffs.”

Following the ruling, the Danish firm said it will “resume impacted construction work as soon as possible”.

In response to the judge’s ruling, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the Trump administration will review its options.

“President Trump was elected with a resounding mandate to end Joe Biden’s war on American energy and restore our country’s energy dominance, which includes prioritising the most effective and reliable tools to power our country,” Kelly said.

“This will not be the final say on the matter.”

Revolution Wind

The 704 MW Revolution Wind project is Rhode Island and Connecticut’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm.

Ørsted is developing the project in partnership with Skyborn Renewables, alongside the South Fork Wind project in New York.

The Danish firm has made significant investments in the US offshore wind market, with further projects underway in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Rhode Island.

The backlash from the Trump administration has caused significant challenges for Ørsted in recent months, with the company undertaking a £7bn rights issue to shore up its finances.

