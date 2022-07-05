12 dead, four rescued as search continues for missing wind ship crew off Hong Kong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

12 dead, four rescued as search continues for missing wind ship crew off Hong Kong

Rescuers are continuing to search for missing crew following the recovery of 12 bodies from the Fujing 001 wind installation vessel, which broke apart on Saturday in the wake of a tropical storm.
By Andrew Dykes
05/07/2022, 8:37 am
© Supplied by Hong Kong Governmentship hong kong
The Fujing 001 split in two and sank on Saturday after being struck by Storm Chaba.

Four people had been rescued by the early hours of 4 July, but 14 crew members still remain unaccounted for, according to reports from the Guangdong Maritime Search and Rescue Centre.

The 12 bodies recovered from the vessel are yet to be identified.

Hong Kong authorities said on Sunday that the chances of finding further survivors was “slim”.

The vessel, a China-registered floating crane, snapped in two on Saturday after being struck by tropical storm Chaba, which had sustained wind speeds of 68 miles per hour. It sank around 186 miles south of Hong Kong, in the South China Sea.

The search had been suspended overnight on Saturday as weather conditions had made it too difficult for rescue teams, Hong Kong’s Marine Department said.

Despite the conditions, the Search and Rescue Centre said seven helicopters, 246 vessels and 498 fishing boats had been involved in the rescue mission.

The 204m crane vessel has a lifting capacity of 2,000 tonnes and is owned by Shanghai Huajing Zhiyun Engineering.

It had last month been involved in lifting operations at the Qingzhou offshore wind farm – China’s first deepwater wind project, located off the coast of Yangjiang City

Chaba was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong province and Hong Kong on Saturday.

