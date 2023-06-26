Doris wins FEED work on Korean floating offshore wind plan

An error occurred. Please try again.

BadaEnergy has awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study on a floating offshore wind farm in South Korea to Doris.

BadaEnergy is a joint venture of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and SK ecoplant. The venture is working on the Gray Whale 3 project, which will have 540 MW of capacity.

Doris described the FEED work as “significant”. It covers the project’s electrical and communications system, the grid connection, array and export cabling. It also includes the fixed offshore substation foundation and topsides.

Gray Whale 3 will be 60-70 km offshore the port of Ulsan. It is one part of a three phase development, which will have total capacity of 1.5 GW.

Doris won work on the floating foundation FEED, with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), in 2022.

“We are delighted to be working with the BadaEnergy team again,” said Andrew Baker, executive vice president of renewables at Doris, commented. “Offshore floating wind is an important next step to scale the evolution of offshore renewables and the Gray Whale 3 project is a key global example of this.”

Baker went on to say the company would use its “international renewables experience, local knowledge, our design expertise in commercial floating wind farms and ability to work with local partners in Korea”.

Focused on 2027

BadaEnergy said it was committed to the green energy transition in Korea. “The Gray Whale 3 project will support the growth of renewables in Korea, enabled by Doris’ engineering capability and substantial understanding of the Korean renewables industry.”

Earlier this month, BadaEnergy signed a FEED contract with Kepco E&C. The latter will work on the onshore power supply system plans for Gray Whale 3. Kepco will cover the onshore cable route design and onshore substation.

SK ecoplant joined the BadaEnergy team in September 2022. The venture covers more than 2 GW of floating and fixed bottom offshore wind in Korea. The Gray Whale development dominates the plans. BadaEnergy intends to reach commercial operations by 2027.