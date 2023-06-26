Doris wins FEED work on Korean floating offshore wind plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Doris wins FEED work on Korean floating offshore wind plan

Gray Whale 3 will be 60-70 km offshore the port of Ulsan. It is one part of a three phase development, which will have total capacity of 1.5 GW.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/06/2023, 12:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Shutterstock / Stock for youDaebu Island, Ansan-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea - March 8, 2020: Sunset view of the sea with tourists and wind power plants
Daebu Island, Ansan-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea - March 8, 2020: Sunset view of the sea with tourists and wind power plants

BadaEnergy has awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study on a floating offshore wind farm in South Korea to Doris.

BadaEnergy is a joint venture of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and SK ecoplant. The venture is working on the Gray Whale 3 project, which will have 540 MW of capacity.

Doris described the FEED work as “significant”. It covers the project’s electrical and communications system, the grid connection, array and export cabling. It also includes the fixed offshore substation foundation and topsides.

Gray Whale 3 will be 60-70 km offshore the port of Ulsan. It is one part of a three phase development, which will have total capacity of 1.5 GW.

Doris won work on the floating foundation FEED, with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), in 2022.

“We are delighted to be working with the BadaEnergy team again,” said Andrew Baker, executive vice president of renewables at Doris, commented. “Offshore floating wind is an important next step to scale the evolution of offshore renewables and the Gray Whale 3 project is a key global example of this.”

Baker went on to say the company would use its “international renewables experience, local knowledge, our design expertise in commercial floating wind farms and ability to work with local partners in Korea”.

Focused on 2027

BadaEnergy said it was committed to the green energy transition in Korea. “The Gray Whale 3 project will support the growth of renewables in Korea, enabled by Doris’ engineering capability and substantial understanding of the Korean renewables industry.”

Earlier this month, BadaEnergy signed a FEED contract with Kepco E&C. The latter will work on the onshore power supply system plans for Gray Whale 3. Kepco will cover the onshore cable route design and onshore substation.

SK ecoplant joined the BadaEnergy team in September 2022. The venture covers more than 2 GW of floating and fixed bottom offshore wind in Korea. The Gray Whale development dominates the plans. BadaEnergy intends to reach commercial operations by 2027.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts