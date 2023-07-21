DEME’s new Green Jade involved in Taiwan collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

DEME’s new Green Jade involved in Taiwan collision

DEME will use the vessel, via a joint venture with shipbuilder CSBC, to install wind farms offshore Taiwan. Construction of the Green Jade was a first for Taiwan.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/07/2023, 5:31 pm
© Supplied by CSBC Corp.The Green Jade at the Taiwan shipyard, before its collision
Taiwan’s first offshore wind installation vessel, the Green Jade, has been in operation for less than a month but will already need a bit of attention after a collision today.

A report in a local agency showed video of the Green Jade colliding with a product tanker, the Hua Yun. The encounter does not seem to be serious and there were no reports of injuries.

DEME Group had only just received the wind installation vessel. The company announced on June 30 that the Green Jade had joined its fleet after construction at the Kaohsiung shipyard was completed.

The collision took place today in the shipyard. Data from Marine Traffic shows the two vessels remain in the yard.

DEME said the Green Jade had a 4,000 tonne crane capacity and cargo area of 8,200 square metres. The vessel can transport “multiple jackets and foundation components for next generation, mega wind turbines in a single shipment, significantly enhancing cost effectiveness”, the owner said.

DEME will use the vessel, via a joint venture with shipbuilder CSBC, to install wind farms offshore Taiwan. Construction of the Green Jade was a first for Taiwan.

The Green Jade’s first job will be to install jacket foundations at the 298 MW Zhong Neng project, off Changhua County.

Zhong Neng will involve 31 of Vestas’ V174-9.5 MW turbines. The project was due to be commercially operational in 2024.

DEME has not yet responded to a request for comment on how long the accident may delay work.

Taiwan aims to install 40-55 GW of offshore wind by 2050.

