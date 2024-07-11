Sulmara gathers data for Taiwanese offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Sulmara gathers data for Taiwanese offshore wind farm

By Michael Behr
11/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SulmaraThe team from Sulmara who performed site characterisation at Taiwan's Formosa-4 offshore wind farm
Glasgow-headquartered subsea survey group Sulmara has delivered site characterisation data for the 495MW Formosa-4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The Sulmara team employed an industry-first, multi-platform approach to overcome challenging environmental site conditions. This involved running sensors to meet the specified data coverage and data quality requirements.

Sulmara also utilised a dedicated survey vessel, a large USV and a smaller nearshore USV to deliver continuity in quality data, in what is the first approach of this type in Taiwan.

The Formosa-4 offshore wind farm, jointly developed by Synera Renewable Energy and its local partners, is a large-scale renewable energy project located approximately 19km off the coast of Tongxiao Township, Miaoli County in north-western Taiwan.

Scottish companies have been helping support Taiwan’s burgeoning offshore wind sector. Scottish Development International (SDI) previously led Scotland’s largest ever offshore wind trade mission to the country, helping boost the country’s role in Taiwan’s offshore wind supply chain.

In addition, late last year saw two subsidiaries of Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Renewables secure support contracts for the 1GW Hai Long Offshore Wind project in Taiwan.

Sulmara regional director for the eastern hemisphere James Hope said: “I am proud of our team and of our collaborative work with SRE and the National Taiwan University to make the Formosa-4 Offshore Wind Farm site investigation campaign possible.

“When we began assessing the needs of this project, it was clear that a conventional approach would not be suitable due to the challenges in maintaining data coverage and quality across the entire site, which would have brought risks for our client.

“Our ethos is always to think differently and develop an approach which will deliver the best data for our clients’ project needs. We developed a multi-platform approach for the project, to deliver continuity and consistency in data acquisition from offshore to landfall.

“With dedication and agility, combined with a wealth of field experience, our team are able to anticipate and respond to any challenges which inevitably arise from such a dynamic environment. The supportive and collaborative approach from the SRE team was key to the success of the campaign.

“It was so satisfying and rewarding for our team to deliver such an innovative and bespoke multi-platform solution and to demonstrate the value of our local knowledge and expertise in delivering for our client.”

Formed in 2019 and employing more than 200 people worldwide, Sulmara has grown rapidly to become an international subsea services provider with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The Glasgow-headquartered organisation recently completed offshore geophysical survey work to benefit the Bayou Bend CCS project, which is developing a carbon capture and storage facility in Southeast Texas.

