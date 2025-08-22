Equinor has backed away from a 2 GW floating wind project in Australia as the oil and gas giant continues its retreat from emerging international offshore wind markets.

The Norwegian firm had partnered with Australia’s Oceanex Energy and Netherlands-based investor Green Tower on the A$10 billion (£4.8bn) Novocastrian Wind project.

But in a statement issued Friday, the Novocastrian Wind joint venture said it made the decision not to proceed with the licence.

Australian energy minister Chris Bowen told local media that Equinor and Oceanex could not agree to move forward with the project, which he said was “disappointing”.

© Supplied by Novocastrian Wind Pt

The move leaves Equinor with no remaining offshore wind developments in Australia, and follows similar withdrawals from Vietnam, Spain and Portugal.

It comes after Equinor signalled deep cuts to its renewables investments in February, with chief executive Anders Opedal pledging to reduce spending by up to 50%.

While the scompany has pulled back from emerging offshore wind markets, it remains a significant investor in the UK with other projects in Germany, Poland and South Korea.

Like many of its competitors, Equinor has also encountered turbulence in the US offshore wind market following the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, the firm was forced to temporarily stop work on its Empire Wind project off the coast of New York after the US government issued a halt work order.

Equinor’s Australian offshore wind projects

Located off the coast of the New South Wales Hunter region, the project had secured a feasibility licence from the Australian federal government in February.

Equinor invested in the Novocastrian project in 2022, and it later became the first floating wind proposal to be offered a development licence in the southern hemisphere.

In a statement, the Novocastrian Wind joint venture said its decision not to proceed with the plans reflected “a combination of broader global challenges affecting the offshore wind industry and developers, and project-specific factors”.

“We recognise this will be disappointing to many across the Hunter region and the broader energy sector,” the statement said.

© Supplied by Equinor

This marks the fourth Australian offshore wind development which Equinor has withdrawn from in recent months.

Equinor also pulled out of the Bass Offshore Wind Energy project off the northern coast of Tasmania earlier this year, which it had been developing with Nexsphere.

That decision followed earlier withdrawals from its Illawarra and Eden joint venture projects with Oceanex late last year.

In a statement, Oceanex said it was “disappointed” with Equinor’s decision to withdraw from the Novocastrian project.

“While this is obviously a setback, we will be exploring all options to make offshore wind a reality in the Hunter,” Oceanex said.

Equinor joins a growing list of international developers to pull out of Australian offshore wind projects this year.

Madrid-headquartered ScotWind developer BlueFloat Energy withdrew from its 2 GW Gippsland Dawn project off the coast of Victoria in July.

Equinor has been contacted for comment.