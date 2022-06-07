First turbine arrives at Equinor’s Hywind Tampen floating wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

First turbine arrives at Equinor’s Hywind Tampen floating wind project

The first of eleven turbines has now arrived at Equinor’s Hywind Tampen project off Norway, as installation begins in earnest.
By Andrew Dykes
07/06/2022, 7:44 am
© Supplied by Jan Arne Wold / WoldHywind Tampen first turbine sail away.
The 88-megawatt (MW), 11-turbine scheme is currently billed as the world’s largest floating wind power project, and will provide electricity for the Snorre and Gullfaks oil and gas fields.

The first unit sailed away from the Wergeland base in Gulen on Norway’s west coast last Thursday, towed by the Skandi Iceman AHTS.

In a post on LinkedIn, Equinor said the turbine – nicknamed Karoline after one of the team’s graduate employees – had arrived on Monday.

Norway’s offshore safety regulatory, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA), has also now granted the project permission to begin operating.

in addition to the scheme itself, the consent covers the necessary modifications to facilities at the Gullfaks and Snorre fields.

Equinor now plans to tow all the assembled wind turbines during a summer campaign, with a view to completing offshore work by the end of the year.

According to the state-owned energy major, average output from the finished scheme should be enough to meet around 35% of the annual electricity demand of the Snorre A and B, and Gullfaks A, B and C platforms, though in periods of higher wind speed it said this is likely to be significantly higher.

Indeed, Equinor’s first Hywind project, off Scotland, has continued to set industry records since its completion in 2017.

