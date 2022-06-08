Ørsted finds partners for ‘multi-GW’ Spanish onshore plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Ørsted finds partners for ‘multi-GW’ Spanish onshore plans

Ørsted has entered inked a series of partnerships to support its plans to build a raft of solar and onshore wind projects across Spain.
By Andrew Dykes
08/06/2022, 1:13 pm
The Danish energy developed is building a new onshore business in Spain by entering four partnerships with Glide Energy, Rolwind, ARBA Energías Renovables, and Ereda, which it says will support project development and services.

Ørsted’s said these firms all have “extensive experience” in greenfield development and together form a complementary geographic footprint across the country.

In the short term, they will help the company develop onshore wind and solar PV projects in Spain via participation in upcoming grid auctions expected in mid-2022.

It has also established a team and new office in Madrid, and in April announced a partnership with Madrid-headquartered energy major Repsol to explore joint development of floating offshore wind projects in Spain.

The firm is seeking to capture a growing market share as the Spanish government intends to reach 70% renewable electricity generation by 2030, supported by plans to build 39GW of solar PV, 50GW onshore wind, 3GW of floating offshore wind, and 40-60 MW of various types of marine energy by 2030.

In the longer term, Ørsted said it intends to work with the partners on large-scale onshore wind, solar PV, and storage projects that could be commercialised through either government auctions or the growing market for corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Ultimately, it hopes to grow its global onshore clean energy capacity to some 17.5 GW by 2030.

The group first entered the European onshore market in 2021, via the acquisition of Brookfield Renewable Ireland’s onshore wind platform, adding to its existing onshore wind and solar portfolio is in the US.

Neil O’Donovan, CEO of Ørsted’s onshore business, said: “We’re pleased to have established several strong partnerships to drive our onshore entry into the Spanish market and execute another step in our strategy of scaling our European platform. Our ambition is to grow a significant multi-GW onshore business in Spain over the next decade across wind, solar, and storage technologies that will help our corporate and government partners decarbonise and complement the ambitions of Ørsted’s offshore business in a key market.”

