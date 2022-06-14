Saipem moves ahead on drilling ambitions for offshore wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Saipem moves ahead on drilling ambitions for offshore wind farms

Saipem and compatriot Trevi are planning to develop drilling systems for offshore wind farms.
By Allister Thomas
14/06/2022, 7:54 am Updated: 14/06/2022, 7:56 am
© Supplied by SaipemSaipem offshore wind

The two Italian contractors have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to design two systems for large-diameter foundation holes for the renewables projects.

Under the agreement, the pair will develop a design that can cope with the site-specific geophysical and geotechnical data pertaining to the locations to be drilled, identify the best drilling strategy and the most appropriate tech.

It also covers the possibly of creating equipment, operated by Saipem and leveraging the engineering experience of Trevi on wind farm foundations, for projects.

The MoU follows a similar non-binding agreement with Havfram signed last month to explore creation of an integrated offering for development and construction of offshore wind farms.

Saipem’s strategic plan for 2022-2025 predicts a surge in the addressable offshore wind market of more than 30% during that time frame.

The tie-up with Havfram could be complete in Q3 this year if a joint team deems the collaboration viable.

Milan-headquartered Saipem is currently working on plans for a €2 billion capital increase and asset sell-off, in a bid to reverse its fortunes after a shock plummet in earnings earlier this year.

Saipem blamed rising supply chain costs and poor project margins in offshore wind and onshore construction.

Saipem also issued an update on its 7000 heavy lift vessel, saying it will complete the remaining work on the Seagreen wind farm off Scotland this year.

A crane incident in April saw the vessel out of action after dropping two cargo barges during a load test in Norway.

The Italian contractor had already installed 23 of 114 turbine jackets, and has said that the remaining 91 will be installed from now until year-end 2022.

Crane 2 has obtained relevant certifications allowing it to complete the work.

Meanwhile, the 7000’s Crane 1 still undergoing repair works to allow it  to return to full lifting capacity by early 2023.

