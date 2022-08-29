German-Danish wind hub in Baltic will help replace Russian gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

German-Danish wind hub in Baltic will help replace Russian gas

A 9 billion-euro ($9 billion) offshore wind power hub planned in the Baltic will mark a significant step in the process of weaning Europe off its reliance on Russian gas, according to the German and Danish governments.
By Bloomberg
29/08/2022, 7:58 am
Rope access technicians at the Wikinger wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

The so-called Bornholm Energy Island in the Baltic Sea will link several wind parks and distribute the energy they produce between the two countries. The project will generate more than 3 gigawatts, enough power for 4.1 million households, after it begins operation in 2030.

“It’s the first time in Europe that two countries cooperate on such a project,” German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said in a phone interview with Bloomberg on Sunday.

The project will need 3 billion euros of investment for the infrastructure and 6 billion euros to build the offshore wind park, according to the Danish government.

The German network provider 50Hertz and its Danish counterpart Energinet, which will build the energy hub and the connection to the mainland, will share both the costs and profits of the project.

“We will make sure that this will also be a lucrative deal for tax payers,” the Danish Energy Minister Dan Joergensen said. “You need a lot of trust and willingness between two countries to be able to shoulder a project of this magnitude.”

After it’s up and running, other Baltic states and Poland will have the chance to join the project.

Both Germany and Denmark have agreed, however, that any new partner will need the approval of both sides. Germany especially is concerned about the impact any rerouting of the energy flow could have on electricity supply.

The “energy island” will run close to the big pipelines channeling Russian gas into Europe, said Habeck, who is also Germany’s deputy chancellor. “But now it will be our own energy and no longer Russian gas,” he said.

The European Commission aims to increase Europe’s offshore wind capacity from its current level of 12 gigawatts to 300 gigawatts by 2050.

