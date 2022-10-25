Ørsted, CIP plot 5.2GW wind build-out offshore Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Ørsted, CIP plot 5.2GW wind build-out offshore Denmark

Developer Ørsted (ORSTED:CPH) and investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have joined forces to develop gigawatts of new offshore wind projects in Danish waters.
By Andrew Dykes
25/10/2022, 4:00 pm
Announced Tuesday, the two said the schemes would be built as part of a new 50/50 partnership under Denmark’s so-called ‘open-door’ policy for offshore wind development.

Both organisations are already involved in some of the largest offshore wind developments to date, spanning both fixed and floating projects.

Projects proposed under the new partnership include the ‘Vikinge Banke’ (1.1 GW) and ‘Jyske Banke Nord’ (1.1 GW) in the North Sea, as well ‘Bornholm Bassin Syd’ (1.5 GW) and ‘Bornholm Basin Øst’ (1.5 GW) in the Baltic Sea.

© Supplied by Orsted
Offshore wind projects to be co-developed by Orsted and CIP.

Together they equate to more than double the Nordic nation’s current installed offshore capacity, and will be built without taxpayer support.

Working together the two will oversee development, construction, and operation of the sites, as well as related transmission infrastructure.

They said their hope is to create “a Danish Power-to-X stronghold” by delivering large-scale renewable electricity as soon as possible, with a target of 2027/2028 – if found to be feasible.

Ørsted head of region for continental Europe, Rasmus Errboe, said: “Denmark has been a pioneer in offshore wind and is a front-runner in the green transformation. The four major open-door projects can help consolidate Denmark’s continued leadership position and create the foundation to kick-start the next phase of a Danish business adventure around the production of renewable hydrogen and green fuels.

“I’m very excited about the partnership with CIP where we combine our unique skills and knowledge to develop a substantial part of Denmark’s offshore wind resources.”

CIP senior partner Torsten Lodberg Smed added: “It’s an obvious and good idea for the most experienced Danish offshore wind developers to join forces to ensure that Denmark’s largest build-out of offshore wind takes place as efficiently as possible and with due respect for the environment and biodiversity in Danish waters.

“If we succeed in completing the projects, we’ll also ensure the renewable electricity needed to give the Danish Power-to-X industry a much-needed boost, and we’re pleased with the support from the Danish pension funds and their members, who prioritise and invest in the green transition.”

They also note that each of the projects is approximately twice the size of Denmark’s largest operating offshore wind farm to date.

The intention is for projects to be built prior to and in parallel with those procured through government tenders, “so that the offshore wind industry can have visibility over new projects and a stable pipeline,” which they said will enable sustainable growth in the supply chain.

Under Denmark’s open door policy developers can the initiative to build an offshore wind project by submitting an unsolicited application for a license to carry out preliminary investigations in the given area.

The application must as a minimum include a description of the project, the anticipated scope of the preliminary investigations, the size and number of turbines, and the limits of the project’s geographical siting.

In an open-door project, developers also pay for the grid connection to land.

The Danish Energy Agency initiates a hearing with other government bodies to clarify whether there are other major public interests that could block the project it then decides on an approval for preliminary investigations.

