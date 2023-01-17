CIP partners with Statkraft on 2.2GW Irish offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

CIP partners with Statkraft on 2.2GW Irish offshore wind

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has acquired 50% of Statkraft’s 2.2GW offshore wind portfolio under development in Ireland.
By Andrew Dykes
17/01/2023, 11:46 am
© Supplied by NISAVisualisation of the North Irish Sea Array seen from Skerries.
The assets comprise four early to mid-stage fixed and floating offshore wind schemes off Ireland’s east and southeast coast in the Irish Sea, including the North Irish Sea Array (NISA) and the Bore Array.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though the assets will be held by the group’s Copenhagen Infrastructure IV fund.

The projects are expected to be among the first commercial-scale offshore projects in Ireland, with operations expected to begin in 2028. Statkraft and CIP said they expect to invest more than €4 billion (£3.5bn) in the local market before 2030.

CIP said the partnership would combine Statkraft’s local presence in Ireland and its own international offshore wind investment, development and construction experience. CIP’s development arm Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) will co-lead project development activities.

Statkraft Ireland managing director Kevin O’Donovan said: “This partnership brings together two industry heavyweights with the resources and expertise to harness the power of our offshore wind. While today’s deal is significant for Statkraft, it also signals a giant leap forward for the country.

“The clean energy we can deliver from these projects will not only power our own homes and businesses; it also has the potential to make Ireland a world leader in renewable energy exports.”

The deal comes as the Irish Government aims to speed up deployment of some of most mature projects on its books, ahead of its 2030 target to install 7GW of offshore wind capacity.

The first Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction (ORESS) is due to be held this year, in which the 500MW NISA 1 scheme will be eligible to bid.

The NISA site covers around 226.9 square kilometres in the Irish Sea between seven and 17 kilometres off the coast of the Dublin, Meath, and Louth counties, and is one of seven projects the Government invited to apply for Maritime Area Consent (MAC) last March.

The deal marks the latest expansion for CIP, which is already partnered on a suite of offshore wind projects in emerging and established markets, including off New York in the US, off Denmark in partnership with developer Orsted, and last year’s ScotWind leasing round.

In the latter case, the 2.6GW Ossian wind project is being delivered by SSE Renewables, Marubeni and CIP. SSE recently revealed that further survey work at the site suggests the scheme could be expanded to a total 3.6GW capacity, putting it amongst the top five largest floating projects in the world.

Commenting on its Irish venture, CIP partner Nischal Agarwal said: “We are very pleased to be entering the Irish offshore market and look forward to developing these exciting projects together with Statkraft.

“In combining CIP’s industrial background and international experience within offshore wind with Statkraft’s experience of Irish renewables the partnership will enable the provision of renewable power to Irish homes and businesses and contribute to reaching the governments ambitious decarbonisation targets.”

