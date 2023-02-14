EU clears €2bn French CfD package for floating wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

EU clears €2bn French CfD package for floating wind farm

By Andrew Dykes
14/02/2023, 4:48 pm
© Supplied by BW Ideolardersier bw ideol
BW Ideol's Floatgen demonstration turbine

The European Commission has approved French plans to offer more than €2 billion in support for a new floating wind farm off Brittany.

Earmarked for a site off the coast of South Brittany, the floating offshore wind farm will be the first commercial project of its kind in France.

It is expected to have a capacity of 230-270 MW, and to generate 1 TWh of renewable electricity per year over a lifespan of 35 years.

French authorities plan to offer the operators of the scheme a monthly variable premium under a two-way Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme – similar to that used in the UK’s government-backed renewables procurement rounds.

Beginning with first operations of the wind farm in 2028, the 20-year scheme will have a total maximum budget of €2.08 billion.

The EC ruled on Monday that the measure will contribute towards achieving France’s energy and environmental targets, and the objectives of the EU’s Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy and the European Green Deal.

On this basis, the Commission approved the process under EU State aid rules.

Bidders for the project will compete mainly on the basis of the amount of aid per MW of installed capacity.

Ten consortia were pre-selected to bid for the scheme in 2021, and will submit bids early this year.

The groups include: CIP and ENI; a joint venture of EDF Renewables and Maple Power; a consortium of Elicio and BayWa; Equinor; Iberdrola; Ocean Winds, a joint of Engie and EDPR; RWE; a consortium of Shell, Valeco, EnBW, and Eolien en Mer; a consortium of TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and Qair; and a consortium of wpd, Vattenfall and BlueFloat Energy.

The winning bid is expected to be announced some time second half of 2023.

Eventually two floating schemes are planned for this marine area, with plans for a further 500 MW site to be developed later in the decade using a shared grid connection.

