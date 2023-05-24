Ukraine opens world’s only wind farm built in major conflict zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Ukraine opens world’s only wind farm built in major conflict zone

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/05/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by DTEKUkraine wind farm
Tyligulska, the world's only wind farm being built in a major conflict zone, has been officially opened by DTEK.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy investor, has cut the ribbon on a new wind farm, less than 100 miles from the Russian front.

The Tyligulska project is the world’s only wind farm being built in a major conflict zone, and is a key step in the nation’s ambition to “build back greener” from the invasion.

Phase one of the wind farm, which lies 60 miles from the frontline in the Southern region of Mykolaiv, and just 25 miles from Russian-occupied territory.

Comprised of 19 turbines, and with an installed capacity of 114 megawatts (MW), Tyligulska is able to generate up to 390,000 kWh, enough to power 200,000 households a year.

DTEK took the decision to build the wind farm in 2022 as part of a wider strategy to expand its renewables portfolio.

Once subsequent phases come online, Tyligulska will boost the group’s green energy capacity from 1 GW to 1.5GW.

DTEK has invested $200 million in the construction of this first part of the wind farm, among the first to use Vestas’ 6 MW Enventus turbines.

In phase two of the project there are plans to add up to 64 turbines to raise the potential output of the development to 500 MW.

That will make Tyligulska the largest onshore wind farm in Eastern Europe, providing secure energy for homes and businesses in the south of Ukraine.

DTEK chief executive Maxim Timchenko said: “The Tyligulska wind farm is a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Russian attempts to freeze Ukraine into submission. With projects like Tyligulska, we can build Ukraine back greener and cleaner and become a key partner in Europe’s energy future. And by developing an infrastructure based on distributed rather centralised generation, we are creating an energy supply that is more resilient and stable.

© Supplied by DTEK
DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko.

“DTEK is getting ready for the construction of stage II. The company will continue to contribute to the implementation of Ukraine’s strategy to build 30 GW of RES capacity by 2030. The Tyligulska wind farm is our practical step towards developing clean energy in Ukraine and intensifying energy security in Europe. By having completed Phase I, we are sending a signal to our international partners that they can invest in Ukraine today without waiting for the war to end.”

DTEK plans to expand Tyligulska as part of the company’s broader strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 and help Ukraine become a clean energy exporter to the European Union.

Those plans remain dependent on the group securing an additional $450m in funding, both from foreign investors and crucially from state-backed international financial institutions.

Ground was broken on Tyligulska in late 2021 and the first wind turbine was erected in December 2021.

However, DTEK halted construction after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with six turbines installed, when enemy forces advanced on Mykovaiv, and foreign partners were forced to evacuate staff and equipment.

By summer 2022, and with financial support from DTEK shareholder Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, work resumed with an all-Ukrainian crew of 650 people at its peak.

© Supplied by DTEK
DTEK is Ukraine’s leading developer of renewable energy facilities.

Staff worked in bullet proof vests and spent over 300 hours in bomb shelters from August 2022 until April this year, under the constant threat of missile strikes.

In one and a half years, the team installed 114 MW of generating capacity at twice the usual speed for a project on this scale.

Mr Akhmetov, investor at SCM, said: “11 years ago, we started building green energy in Ukraine. We started to change the energy system of the country. Since then, despite all the obstacles, we never changed course, having invested more than 1 billion euros in solar and wind farms. In 2022, we had big plans to build a new Tyligulska wind power plant. However, the Russian invasion temporarily halted the project. Today I want to say: we made a decision to resume the construction of the wind power plant and the first stage of the station started working at full capacity. The war will not stop us. We continue to create jobs, pay taxes, generate electricity, restore grids, fight for our energy independence and invest in the future. We will win the war”.

