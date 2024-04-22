Denmark starts its largest-ever offshore wind power tender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Denmark starts its largest-ever offshore wind power tender

By Bloomberg
22/04/2024, 2:47 pm Updated: 22/04/2024, 2:47 pm
© BloombergDenmark offshore wind
Offshore wind turbines at the Middelgrunden wind farm off the coast of Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg

Denmark has kicked off its largest-ever wind power tender that will more than triple its offshore capacity by the end of the decade.

The tender will establish at least 6 gigawatts of wind power at sea in six parks by 2030, in addition to the Nordic country’s existing 2.7 gigawatts of offshore supply, the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday.

The move is the latest sign of nations putting their trust in the offshore wind industry to help meet global climate targets despite a turbulent 2023, which was marred by massive writedowns by developers and delays to projects in nations from the US to the UK.

The Danish state will take stakes of 20% in the projects, copying a successful setup used for oil licenses in the previous decades. Bidders will be allowed to “overplant”, meaning they may set up additional turbines to reach 10 gigawatts of capacity.

Denmark, a country of roughly 6 million people, is home to some of the world’s largest wind energy companies, including Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) and Orsted A/S (CPH:ORSTED). Expanding its offshore parks is vital to reach the nation’s target to become carbon neutral in 2045.

