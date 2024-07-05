Technip, SBM Offshore form floating offshore wind JV Ekwil

Technip Energies and SBM Offshore have formed a 50/50 floating offshore wind joint venture, Ekwil.

Ekwil is a pure player delivery partner offering a diversified range of ‘series production’ floating offshore wind solutions to meet the growing needs of energy customers around the world.

The new JV aims to collectively progress its parent companies’ two technologies – semi-submersible INO by Technip Energies and Tension Leg Platform Float4Wind by SBM Offshore.

This approach covers a large spectrum of the floating wind market, aiming to bring these technologies to commercial deployment.

Headquartered in France, Ekwil relies on a core team of 40 specialists, bringing together knowledge and innovation capacities in a fully integrated team, and will be backed by the resources of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies for project execution.

With 25 years of experience in the offshore industry, Severine Baudic, formerly managing director of new energies & services at SBM Offshore, is the CEO of Ekwil.

Willy Gauttier, previously vice-president for floating offshore wind of Technip Energies, is the COO.

CEO of Technip Energies Arnaud Pieton commented: “By bringing together two world leading players, Ekwil will accelerate the deployment of industrial solutions for the nascent floating offshore wind market. This joint-venture with SBM Offshore illustrates the commitment of Technip Energies to provide a diversified and expanding range of low-carbon solutions to support the global net-zero trajectory.”

CEO of SBM Offshore Oivind Tangen added: “It’s just a question of time for market potential in floating offshore wind power to materialise. This collaboration with Technip Energies ensures the availability of optimal solutions with certainty and reliability in delivery. Ekwil leads both partners towards success, pioneering new standards in renewable energy and driving progress towards a net-zero future.”

And Ekwil CEO Severine Baudic concluded: “Today’s launch of Ekwil marks a significant step to power progress in the floating offshore wind market, combining industry-leading expertise and solutions. I am proud to have the trust and commitment of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies and look forward to leading our talented teams towards a greener future for all.”