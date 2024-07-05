Technip, SBM Offshore form floating offshore wind JV Ekwil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Technip, SBM Offshore form floating offshore wind JV Ekwil

By Michael Behr
05/07/2024, 7:44 am
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine

Technip Energies and SBM Offshore have formed a 50/50 floating offshore wind joint venture, Ekwil.

Ekwil is a pure player delivery partner offering a diversified range of ‘series production’ floating offshore wind solutions to meet the growing needs of energy customers around the world.

The new JV aims to collectively progress its parent companies’ two technologies – semi-submersible INO by Technip Energies and Tension Leg Platform Float4Wind by SBM Offshore.

This approach covers a large spectrum of the floating wind market, aiming to bring these technologies to commercial deployment.

Headquartered in France, Ekwil relies on a core team of 40 specialists, bringing together knowledge and innovation capacities in a fully integrated team, and will be backed by the resources of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies for project execution.

With 25 years of experience in the offshore industry, Severine Baudic, formerly managing director of new energies & services at SBM Offshore, is the CEO of Ekwil.

Willy Gauttier, previously vice-president for floating offshore wind of Technip Energies, is the COO.

CEO of Technip Energies Arnaud Pieton commented: “By bringing together two world leading players, Ekwil will accelerate the deployment of industrial solutions for the nascent floating offshore wind market. This joint-venture with SBM Offshore illustrates the commitment of Technip Energies to provide a diversified and expanding range of low-carbon solutions to support the global net-zero trajectory.”

CEO of SBM Offshore Oivind Tangen added: “It’s just a question of time for market potential in floating offshore wind power to materialise. This collaboration with Technip Energies ensures the availability of optimal solutions with certainty and reliability in delivery. Ekwil leads both partners towards success, pioneering new standards in renewable energy and driving progress towards a net-zero future.”

And Ekwil CEO Severine Baudic concluded: “Today’s launch of Ekwil marks a significant step to power progress in the floating offshore wind market, combining industry-leading expertise and solutions. I am proud to have the trust and commitment of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies and look forward to leading our talented teams towards a greener future for all.”

