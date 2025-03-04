Skis made from recycled turbine blades to hit the slopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Skis made from recycled turbine blades to hit the slopes

By PA
04/03/2025, 7:09 am
© Supplied by VattenfallSkis made from recycled wind turbine blades
Skis made from recycled wind turbine blades. Image: Vattenfall

Skis from recycled turbine blades are set to hit the slopes as part of an energy company’s circular economy efforts.

Swedish state-owned firm Vattenfall has collaborated with material extraction firm Gjenkraft and sustainable ski-maker Evi to use alternative materials for high-performance skis.

While large parts of end-of-service wind turbines can be recycled, the composite make-up of the blades means separating and recycling the materials at scale is difficult.

Vattenfall has been rolling out a series of projects to find solutions that can help the firm meet its target to be able to recycle 100% of its turbines by 2030.

The energy firm joined the collaboration with Gjenkraft and Evi to transform broken or worn-out skis into new pairs, incorporating carbon fibres extracted from decommissioned Vattenfall blades to reinforce the skis, enhancing their durability and performance.

A person skiing on EVI skis made from a recycled wind turbine. © Supplied by Vattenfall
A person skiing on EVI skis made from a recycled wind turbine. Image: Vattenfall

Vattenfall said it has so far ordered 15 pairs from Evi, including alpine skis, carving skis and one pair of race skis.

A ski test site will be set up next to the racetrack at the World Cup Women’s slalom in Are, Sweden, on March 8 and 9, where visitors can test the skis, the firm said.

Gustav Frid, environment and sustainability specialist at Vattenfall, said: “Circularity is essential to securing future resource needs, reducing costs and achieving our sustainability targets.

“This project perfectly illustrates how technology provides a sustainable alternative to traditional ski-making materials.

“We hope it will inspire others and foster new ideas for accelerating circularity.”

Marcin Rusin, co-founder of Gjenkraft, said: “Our goal has always been to demonstrate that this issue can be resolved.

“We already had the technology to recover valuable raw materials from composite waste, the next step was to find a high-end product that would appeal to the public.

EVI chief executive Endre Hals in a workshop making skis. © Supplied by Vattenfall
EVI chief executive Endre Hals in a workshop making skis. Image: Vattenfall

“As a Norwegian company with team members who are enthusiastic about skiing, deciding to manufacture skis was a natural fit. We are very excited to see this concept come to fruition.”

Endre Hals, founder of Evi skis, said: “We are humbly aware that a small ski producer like Evi will never be able to make a big impact on the use of this kind of industrial waste.

“Therefore, we are extra stoked that Gjenkraft and Vattenfall want to work with us to realise this awesome vision for the future of product development.”

