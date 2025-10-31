L&T picks up TenneT offshore wind contract after Petrofac dropped

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

L&T picks up TenneT offshore wind contract after Petrofac dropped

Petrofac entered administration after TenneT terminated its contract.

October 31st 2025, 10:40 am
2 min read
An artist's impression of an HVDC converter station connected to plannned TenneT offshore wind farms. Image: TenneT© Supplied by TenneT
An artist's impression of an HVDC converter station connected to plannned TenneT offshore wind farms. Image: TenneT
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

Indian engineering group Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a key role in TenneT’s offshore wind grid programme after the Dutch firm cancelled its contract with Petrofac.

Petrofac collapsed into administration this week after the cancellation of the TenneT contract meant its restructuring plans were “no longer deliverable”.

TenneT had signed an agreement with Petrofac and Hitachi Energy in 2023 covering six 2 GW offshore wind projects across the Netherlands and Germany.

Mumbai-based L&T will now take over Petrofac’s scope in delivering HVDC converter stations, which the company said underscores its “growing global footprint in offshore wind”.

Founded in 1938 by Danish engineers, L&T is active across multiple sectors including heavy industry, manufacturing, offshore oil and gas, shipbuilding and defence.

The India-listed firm employs more than 400,000 people worldwide.

L&T offshore wind expansion

Chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said the TenneT contract “marks a proud moment for L&T as we deepen our engagement in the global clean-energy landscape”.

“Partnering with TenneT and Hitachi Energy for this pioneering program underscores the confidence our customers place in L&T’s growing capability to execute complex, technology-intensive infrastructure projects,” he said.

© Supplied by Eneco
Luchterduinen offshore wind farm in The Netherlands.

“We thank TenneT for their trust and confidence and remain committed to delivering this development with excellence, safety, and sustainability at its heart.”

L&T deputy managing director and president Subramanian Sarma said the project is a “significant step forward” for the firm’s offshore wind business.

“It not only validates our engineering and project management strengths but also demonstrates our ability to deliver integrated HVDC solutions for large-scale renewable projects,” Sarma said.

“We are grateful to TenneT for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to their ambitious North Sea energy transition program through reliable, world-class execution.”

Alongside HVDC converter stations, L&T also provides EPC services across fixed and floating wind foundations.

Tags