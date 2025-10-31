L&T picks up TenneT offshore wind contract after Petrofac dropped

Indian engineering group Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a key role in TenneT’s offshore wind grid programme after the Dutch firm cancelled its contract with Petrofac.

Petrofac collapsed into administration this week after the cancellation of the TenneT contract meant its restructuring plans were “no longer deliverable”.

TenneT had signed an agreement with Petrofac and Hitachi Energy in 2023 covering six 2 GW offshore wind projects across the Netherlands and Germany.

Mumbai-based L&T will now take over Petrofac’s scope in delivering HVDC converter stations, which the company said underscores its “growing global footprint in offshore wind”.

Founded in 1938 by Danish engineers, L&T is active across multiple sectors including heavy industry, manufacturing, offshore oil and gas, shipbuilding and defence.

The India-listed firm employs more than 400,000 people worldwide.

L&T offshore wind expansion

Chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said the TenneT contract “marks a proud moment for L&T as we deepen our engagement in the global clean-energy landscape”.

“Partnering with TenneT and Hitachi Energy for this pioneering program underscores the confidence our customers place in L&T’s growing capability to execute complex, technology-intensive infrastructure projects,” he said.

© Supplied by Eneco

“We thank TenneT for their trust and confidence and remain committed to delivering this development with excellence, safety, and sustainability at its heart.”

L&T deputy managing director and president Subramanian Sarma said the project is a “significant step forward” for the firm’s offshore wind business.

“It not only validates our engineering and project management strengths but also demonstrates our ability to deliver integrated HVDC solutions for large-scale renewable projects,” Sarma said.

“We are grateful to TenneT for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to their ambitious North Sea energy transition program through reliable, world-class execution.”

Alongside HVDC converter stations, L&T also provides EPC services across fixed and floating wind foundations.