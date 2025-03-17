Scottish ports awarded £13m ahead of Swinney wind summit

The Scottish Government confirmed cash injections worth up to £13.2 million in Port of Nigg in the Highlands and at Montrose ahead of a meeting in Edinburgh to help raise the country’s profile as a “destination” for investment in offshore wind energy.

Enterprise body Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) approved up to £10m to support development of heavy-duty quayside and the introduction of roll-on roll-off capability at Port of Nigg.

Another £3.2m, allocated by Scotland’s other enterprise body, Scottish Enterprise, will support a £7.2m plan to acquire and develop land just under two miles from the Port of Montrose. The site, Montrose Port Industrial Park, will enable new companies to grow and adapt alongside Scotland’s thriving renewables sector.

The announcements comes as Scottish Ministers host a “major” Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum (GOWIF) Monday in Edinburgh.

Hosted by First Minister John Swinney, the event aims to unlock private investment in the country’s offshore wind industry and its expected to attract “more than 100 stakeholders”.

The Scottish Government is investing up to £500m over five years in the Scottish offshore wind supply chain to leverage an expected £1.5 billion of private investment.

In the Highlands, the Port of Nigg has already attracted a £350m high voltage cable manufacturing facility being built by Japanese firm Sumitomo Electric Power Cables which will use Nigg its primary export facility.

The recent government investment at Nigg is subject to approval by port owner, Global Energy Nigg owned by Roy MacGregor’s Global Energy Group. The expansion is expected to create five jobs.

MacGregor, said: “We welcome this significant investment from HIE and the Scottish Government, which reinforces their commitment to strengthening Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain.

“Since acquiring Nigg in 2011, we have invested more than £120m in transforming the facility into a world-class offshore wind superhub, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the energy transition.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “This is a prime example of how we and our enterprise agencies are focused on stimulating investment and targeting projects that will in turn act as a catalyst to further investment, jobs and opportunities.

“Given its location and being part of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, The Port of Nigg is strategically important to the growth and success of the offshore wind sector. An investment of this nature sends a clear signal to investors that Scotland is open for business, and the Scottish Government and our partners stand ready to help unleash the enormous economic benefits of our offshore wind industry.”

Thibaut Cheret, wind and renewables manager for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said: “Investment in next generation energy infrastructure is critical to the future of our North Sea. This is an example of government working in partnership with business to crowd in the investment we need to build a globally competitive energy mix. Scotland’s world class firms and their skilled people can use new facilities like this as a springboard to success at home and in global markets.

“These investments must benefit businesses, people and communities across the nation. OEUK and our members continue to engage with Scottish government to help bring 40GW of offshore wind online by 2035.”