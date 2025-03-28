Salamander receives onshore planning permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salamander receives onshore planning permission

Michael Behr
28/03/2025, 7:00 am

© Supplied by Salamander OffshoreScotstown Beach between Lunderton and Kirkton. Salamander's developers said that none of the proposed infrastructure on the beach will be visible once completed.
Scotstown Beach between Lunderton and Kirkton. Salamander's developers said that none of the proposed infrastructure on the beach will be visible once completed.

The Salamander floating offshore wind farm celebrated having received planning permission in principle for its onshore works in “record time” .

The developers submitted the onshore application to Aberdeenshire Council in August last year, laying out plans for a site roughly 1.2 miles (2km) north of Peterhead for infrastructure including the substation, a 50MW battery storage facility and the onshore export cables.

A second application was also made to the Energy Consents Unit of the Scottish government for the wind farm’s energy balancing infrastructure, which includes the battery. This has been validated and is progressing through the assessment process.

Salamander project director Hugh Yendole said: “We are incredibly proud to have secured an almost-unheard-of unanimous approval in record time – only seven months after submission. We have achieved a number of significant ‘firsts’ with this consent – the first combined onshore substation and battery consent and the first consent of any of the innovation projects awarded exclusivity agreements under INTOG.

“It is also worth noting that the joint venture team that delivered this consent did so under somewhat challenging conditions, especially differentiating Salamander’s low-impact grid connection from the profusion of GW-scale infrastructure that is planned.”

© Supplied by Big Partnership
A map showing the location of the planned Salamander floating offshore wind project.

The 100MW project is being developed by Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, and will install up to seven wind turbines on floating foundations in water 21.75 miles (35km) off Peterhead.

The project also submitted its offshore consent application in May and is awaiting approval from Scottish Ministers – this would pave the way to develop the project’s offshore components.

Salamander was a successful innovation bidder in Crown Estate Scotland’s innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round.

The application envisions onshore construction starting in January 2027 at the earliest, with offshore construction expected to start in the second quarter of 2028.

It is anticipated that the Salamander Project will be commissioned and operational by the final quarter of 2029.

See Energy Voice’s interactive map charting the UK’s plans to deploy 50GW of offshore wind, including 5GW of floating offshore wind.

