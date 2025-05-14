The boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy investors has warned against implementing a policy that supporters claim will reduce energy prices for consumers.

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said “policy uncertainty” over zonal pricing risks putting off investors.

ScottishPower is owned by Iberdrola, Spain’s largest power firm, which has pledged to invest up to £24 billion in the UK’s energy system, mostly through it’s ScottishPower division.

The UK government is expected to introduce market reforms that could introduce zonal pricing for power imminently.

Proponents of the reforms such as Octopus chief executive Greg Jackson claim zonal pricing could save the UK at least £3.7bn per year, the equivalent to taking around £132 off every customer’s bill.

However, developers of offshore wind projects in Scotland warn

Battle lines drawn on zonal pricing risks derailing tens of billions of Scottish offshore wind investment that is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Anderson, who will be chairing the opening session of the All Energy conference in Glasgow, is expected to address comments to the panel.

In a statement issued to The Times, Anderson is expected to say: “Energy infrastructure is built to last for decades. It’s hard to invest today if you don’t know what the market is going to be like tomorrow.

“You don’t grow by not building energy infrastructure. You don’t grow by putting off network build out. You don’t grow by putting off investors or harming an industry that is a British — and a big Scottish — success story.

“Even down at a regional level, in the Highlands alone renewables could account for more than £100bn of investment according to Highlands and Islands Enterprise, if we don’t derail the stable policy framework that attracts that capital.

“No matter your politics, electricity demand will double. Britain needs the right infrastructure to support this, or we get left behind.

“As we go forward, when deciding how investment faces off against policy changes, it is important the government is careful not to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”