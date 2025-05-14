Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / ScotWind

‘Don’t snatch defeat from jaws of victory’: ScottishPower boss hits out at zonal pricing

May 14th 2025, 7:40 am
2 min read
CEO of ScottishPower Keith Anderson.© Chris James
CEO of ScottishPower Keith Anderson.
Erikka Askeland

The boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy investors has warned against implementing a policy that supporters claim will reduce energy prices for consumers.

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said “policy uncertainty” over zonal pricing risks putting off investors.

ScottishPower is owned by Iberdrola, Spain’s largest power firm, which has pledged to invest up to £24 billion in the UK’s energy system, mostly through it’s ScottishPower division.

The UK government is expected to introduce market reforms that could introduce zonal pricing for power imminently.

Proponents of the reforms such as Octopus chief executive Greg Jackson claim zonal pricing could save the UK at least £3.7bn per year, the  equivalent to taking around £132 off every customer’s bill.

WATCH: The Octopus Interview: Greg Jackson, chief executive

However, developers of offshore wind projects in Scotland warn

Battle lines drawn on zonal pricing risks derailing tens of billions of Scottish offshore wind investment that is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Anderson, who will be chairing the opening session of the All Energy conference in Glasgow, is expected to address comments to the panel.

In a statement issued to The Times, Anderson is expected to say: “Energy infrastructure is built to last for decades. It’s hard to invest today if you don’t know what the market is going to be like tomorrow.

“You don’t grow by not building energy infrastructure. You don’t grow by putting off network build out. You don’t grow by putting off investors or harming an industry that is a British — and a big Scottish — success story.

“Even down at a regional level, in the Highlands alone renewables could account for more than £100bn of investment according to Highlands and Islands Enterprise, if we don’t derail the stable policy framework that attracts that capital.

“No matter your politics, electricity demand will double. Britain needs the right infrastructure to support this, or we get left behind.

“As we go forward, when deciding how investment faces off against policy changes, it is important the government is careful not to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”

