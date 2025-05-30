Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / ScotWind

Scottish government launches consultation on offshore wind planning amid consenting delays

Holyrood calls for offshore wind sector engagement on potential changes to planning regulations.

May 30th 2025, 4:44 pm Updated: May 30th 2025, 4:44 pm
2 min read
totalenergies seagreen© SSE Renewables
The Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast.

Mathew Perry

The Scottish government has launched a consultation on the way offshore wind projects are developed in the country.

This comes after the Holyrood government published an updated sectoral marine plan.

The draft document will be used to help inform the delivery of offshore wind projects from the ScotWind and Innovation and Target Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing rounds.

Earlier this year, Crown Estate Scotland estimated the two leasing rounds could deliver as much as £96 billion in investment and create 21,000 jobs.

Scotland’s acting net zero and energy secretary Gillian Martin said the updated plan sets out both the opportunities and constraints to developing offshore wind in Scottish waters.

“Growing Scotland’s offshore wind sector presents enormous economic opportunities for our country, with the chance to create thousands of well-paid, green jobs while accelerating our journey to net zero,” she said.

Gillian Martin © Supplied by ASV Photography Ltd.
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin addresses the Offshore Europe conference in 2023.

Martin added that the updated marine plan seeks to provide “clarity, certainty, and confidence” to investors while ensuring development is “sustainable and balances the needs of communities, nature and other users of the sea”.

The energy secretary called on the industry to provide their views on the plan as part of the consultation, which runs until 22 August.

She also said the Scottish government will continue to engage with the fishing industry and island and coastal communities throughout the consultation.

Offshore wind planning delays

The consultation comes amid criticism of the SNP government from Scotland’s offshore wind sector over major delays to projects, including the 4 GW Berwick Bank development.

A key issue identified in the Scottish government’s draft sectoral marine plan is the impact of offshore wind projects on seabird populations.

In April, a group of Scottish nature charities urged ministers to reject the Berwick Bank plans amid fears it could kill and displace tens of thousands of seabirds.

But Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has warned that delays in approving the mammoth offshore wind farm are putting billions of pounds of investment and thousands of jobs at risk.

Despite SSE Renewables submitting its initial planning application in December 2022, the Berwick Bank developer is still awaiting a decision from Scottish ministers.

Fears have been rising that this is having a chilling effect on private sector investment and having a knock-on effect on the supply chain.

Further delays to Berwick Bank could potentially scupper plans from Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas to build a Port of Leith factory.

After SSE Renewables missed a deadline to submit Berwick Bank for the UK government’s sixth renewable energy subsidy auction (AR6) because of its wait for approval, Labour has signalled an intention to allow projects without consent to bid into this year’s auction (AR7).

Meanwhile, the industry has also warned the success of Scotland’s green hydrogen ambitions is also tied to the success of ScotWind.

Across the wider energy sector, the industry is also awaiting the long-delayed publication of the Scottish government’s energy strategy and just transition plan.

