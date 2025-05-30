The Scottish government has launched a consultation on the way offshore wind projects are developed in the country.

This comes after the Holyrood government published an updated sectoral marine plan.

The draft document will be used to help inform the delivery of offshore wind projects from the ScotWind and Innovation and Target Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing rounds.

Earlier this year, Crown Estate Scotland estimated the two leasing rounds could deliver as much as £96 billion in investment and create 21,000 jobs.

Scotland’s acting net zero and energy secretary Gillian Martin said the updated plan sets out both the opportunities and constraints to developing offshore wind in Scottish waters.

“Growing Scotland’s offshore wind sector presents enormous economic opportunities for our country, with the chance to create thousands of well-paid, green jobs while accelerating our journey to net zero,” she said.

Martin added that the updated marine plan seeks to provide “clarity, certainty, and confidence” to investors while ensuring development is “sustainable and balances the needs of communities, nature and other users of the sea”.

The energy secretary called on the industry to provide their views on the plan as part of the consultation, which runs until 22 August.

She also said the Scottish government will continue to engage with the fishing industry and island and coastal communities throughout the consultation.

Offshore wind planning delays

The consultation comes amid criticism of the SNP government from Scotland’s offshore wind sector over major delays to projects, including the 4 GW Berwick Bank development.

A key issue identified in the Scottish government’s draft sectoral marine plan is the impact of offshore wind projects on seabird populations.

In April, a group of Scottish nature charities urged ministers to reject the Berwick Bank plans amid fears it could kill and displace tens of thousands of seabirds.

But Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has warned that delays in approving the mammoth offshore wind farm are putting billions of pounds of investment and thousands of jobs at risk.

Despite SSE Renewables submitting its initial planning application in December 2022, the Berwick Bank developer is still awaiting a decision from Scottish ministers.

Fears have been rising that this is having a chilling effect on private sector investment and having a knock-on effect on the supply chain.

Further delays to Berwick Bank could potentially scupper plans from Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas to build a Port of Leith factory.

After SSE Renewables missed a deadline to submit Berwick Bank for the UK government’s sixth renewable energy subsidy auction (AR6) because of its wait for approval, Labour has signalled an intention to allow projects without consent to bid into this year’s auction (AR7).

Meanwhile, the industry has also warned the success of Scotland’s green hydrogen ambitions is also tied to the success of ScotWind.

Across the wider energy sector, the industry is also awaiting the long-delayed publication of the Scottish government’s energy strategy and just transition plan.