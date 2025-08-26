Eyemouth Harbour has outlined a £250 million plan to develop a deep-water port as part of its ambition to position itself as a vital hub in the UK offshore wind sector.

Located on the south-east coast of Scotland, Eyemouth Harbour said it is strategically placed near several key offshore wind projects in development in Scottish waters.

These include the 3.5 GW Ossian floating wind project, the 2.9 GW Morven floating wind project, and the recently approved 4.1 GW Berwick Bank fixed-bottom project.

The port is also eyeing potential developments off the coast of northeast England which could be part of future leasing rounds from The Crown Estate.

Eyemouth already plays host to the operations and maintenance base for the 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) project located off the coast of Fife.

The Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT) said the planned infrastructure includes 700 metres of quayside berthing, 10-metre water depth, and two hectares of laydown space.

EHT said there will also be opportunities to develop mixed-use development land owned by the local authority, potentially for supply chain activities.

Eyemouth Harbour masterplan

The masterplan, which is backed by the UK government, marks a “turning point” for both Eyemouth and the harbour, EHT said.

The harbour has been in use since the 13th century, with the first pier built in 1747, and EHT said the masterplan seeks to address operational constraints such as limited berthing space, shallow water depth, and ageing infrastructure.

If delivered, EHT said the masterplan could generate over £20m in additional annual gross value added (GVA) for the local economy.

Alongside offshore wind, the plan also targets opportunities within fishing, tourism and cargo. Subject to funding and regulatory approvals, EHT said construction could begin later this year with the earliest operational date “pencilled for 2031”.

‘Futureproofing’ Eyemouth Harbour

EHT chief executive Christine Bell said the masterplan is about “futureproofing the harbour and the town”.

“Eyemouth’s history and culture is born from fishing, but its future must also lie in securing opportunities in renewable energy, marine tourism and innovation to deliver a lasting legacy for future generations,” Bell said.

“Eyemouth is geographically and strategically well placed and now we need the infrastructure to match.”

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) chair Russel Griggs said the harbour masterplan offers a “massive economic opportunity” for both Eyemouth and the wider Scottish Borders region.

“This long-term vision has received significant support from partners including SOSE and Scottish Borders Council, with both organisations recognising what the transformation of the Harbour can achieve, particularly around offshore wind,” Griggs said.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the UK government is working closely with partners across Scotland, including Eyemouth, to invest around £1.7bn in local projects.

Scottish ports investment for offshore wind

The Eyemouth Harbour plans come as Scottish ports prepare for billions of pounds of investment to support the deployment of offshore wind projects.

Major developments include green freeports in the Firth of Forth and Inverness and Cromarty Firth with port operators across Scotland collaborating to maximise opportunities.

Ports in Aberdeen, Kishorn, Orkney, Shetland, Hunterston, Arnish, Stornoway, and Montrose are among those investing in offshore wind and other energy transition projects.