France’s Setec takes £500k stake in Moray floating wind park

French engineering firm Setec Group has acquired a stake in the UK’s first floating offshore wind (FLOW) storage site, based in the Moray firth.

Setec acquired the stake – worth £500,000 – in FLOW Park Investment Limited (FPIL), a subsidiary of the UK’s Offshore Solutions Group (OSG).

The project in the Moray Firth was selected as the first FLOW-Park location, after OSG signed a two-year exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland.

The investment will support the development of the project, which is designed to offer space for assembly, wind turbine generation (WTG) integration and deployment, and is on target to be fully permitted for construction in 2027.

OSG said it was on the hunt for further investors.

© Supplied by OSG

Setec said the deal will provide it with “invaluable” experience of the floating offshore wind market.

Setec president Michel Kahan said: “The UK is a pioneer in the large-scale deployment of floating wind power, particularly in Scotland. The progress and lessons learned from this market will be invaluable.”

He added the firm’s involvement means it will “implement engineering solutions that will unlock the potential of floating offshore wind power and accelerate project deployment, while contributing to national and European energy mix decarbonisation targets.”

OSG has worked closely with Scottish Enterprise and a range of local, regional and national stakeholders to progress the FLOW-park on a timeline that supports the delivery of ScotWind and INTOG projects across Scotland.

OSG CEO Will Rowley said: “This investment is a crucial enabler of the development and commissioning of the global floating offshore wind industry’s first FLOW-Park, and we look forward to progressing this project with the objective of beginning construction in 2027. I’d like to extend my thanks to Setec and Scottish Enterprise for supporting a project that will essentially unlock the offshore wind industry for Scotland, facilitating its sustainable future.

“The Moray FLOW-Park continues to seek further investment as it undertakes extensive site investigative work later this year. FLOW developers or owners who choose to invest will benefit from priority access, which offers a prime location for ScotWind and INTOG projects.”

London-based OSG is investigating other potential sites to develop wet storage facilities. This includes another eight in Scotland and six across England and Wales that could support projects in the Celtic Sea.