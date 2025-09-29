The Scottish government has awarded £8.5 million in funding to four north-east Scotland energy transition projects focused on the offshore wind sector.

The announcement came as SNP First Minister John Swinney travelled to the north-east to open the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) skills hub in Aberdeen.

The Scottish government said the £8.5m funding is part of its wider £500m just transition fund.

Announced in 2022, the just transition fund aims to support projects in the north-east and Moray which contribute to net zero goals.

The four projects focus on developing Scotland’s offshore wind infrastructure and supply chain, the Scottish government said.

The funding includes £2.9m to Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL), £2.5m to Verlume, £2.4m to Fraserburgh Harbour and £500,000 to ORE Catapult.

© Supplied by Fraserburgh Habour

MDL is planning a cable handling facility, while Verlume is aiming to assemble and deploy its largest capacity Orah subsea battery.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh Harbour is developing a project focused on enabling renewables energy infrastructure with ORE Catapult establishing a large scale synthetic mooring line test rig.

The Scottish government said the investment targets areas of Scotland that have “provided energy security through oil and gas for generations”.

Swinney said the latest funding round responds to the “immediate priorities” of energy businesses in the north-east.

“It focuses on projects that have a clear goal of supporting jobs and maximising economic opportunities in the region,” he said.

“The north-east has long been a titan of the oil and gas industries and we must move forward together towards a cleaner, more sustainable world.

“Just Transition funding aims to ensure no one is left behind and that communities continue to play a vital role in the country’s clean energy future.”

Oil and Gas Transition Fund

The Scottish government also announced a £450,000 increase in funding to support an extra 100 offshore oil and gas workers to access energy transition training.

The funding will go to the oil and gas transition training fund, a joint Scottish and UK government initiative.

The programme assists oil and gas workers to access training in sustainable energy transition sectors such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and solar.

With the pilot phase of the fund focused on offshore workers based in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire, the Scottish government said 300 people will be able to receive support under the programme this financial year.

© Image: GettyImages

Scotland’s energy secretary Gillian Martin said the additional funding will support more offshore workers to take on different roles outside of oil and gas.

“The north-east has long been a titan in the oil and gas industry and it is only right we support the talented and skilled workforce to move into new roles in the evolving sustainable energy sector,” Martin said.

Aberdeen’s ETZ Skills Hub

Monday also marked the opening of Scotland’s largest energy transition skills hub in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The £10m facility includes a welding academy, advanced manufacturing zone, and future technology digital training suites.

Located on the site of a dilapidated former dairy, ETZ Ltd said the site will be the “transformational anchor project” of a wider Skills Campus.

Altogether, ETZ Ltd estimates the hub will support 1,000 people into energy transition-focused jobs within its first five years of operation.

The opening marked the official handover of the site from ETZ Ltd, which led its delivery, to North East Scotland College (NESCol).

NESCol said the skills facility is already providing training for 42 welding students and 27 engineering students this academic year.

The SNP Scottish government backed the facility with £4.5m in funding, with other contributors including Shell (£1.8m), NESCol (£500,000), ECITB (£400,000) and SSEN Transmission (£150,000).

The remainder of the project was funded through ongoing funding provided to ETZ Ltd from the UK and Scottish governments.

Future energy skills

First Minister Swinney said the Energy Transition Skills Hub will be “transformational” in building on Aberdeen’s “proud reputation”.

© Supplied by True North Advisers

“Ensuring a pipeline of expertise and talent will be key to unlocking Scotland’s energy transition and securing the highly skilled workforce of the future,” he said.

“Aberdeen is recognised around the world as a hub of energy excellence, and it is the expertise and knowledge of its workforce that has underpinned its success.

“The Energy Transition Skills Hub will be transformational in building on that proud reputation and positions the city and wider region as the go-to location for people seeking to develop energy skills of the future.”

© Supplied by True North Advisers

© Image: Ironside Farrar

ETZ Ltd chairman and North Sea industry stalwart Sir Ian Wood said the opening is a “significant milestone”.

“The greatest asset any industry must have to succeed is its people and this region is blessed with a highly skilled workforce that have pioneered innovative energy solutions for over fifty years,” Wood said.

“Equipping this and future generations with the skills necessary so they can forge long and successful careers in the transition to a low carbon economy is of the upmost importance and that is why today’s opening is such an important occasion.”

‘Inspire the next generation’

NESCol principal and chief executive Neil Cowie said the opening of the hub marks the beginning of the next stage as the project “truly comes to life”.

“The first students are already settled into life at the Hub and the response has been hugely positive,” Cowie said.

“There is no doubt they are inspired by the fantastic surroundings, and their experience of training is being enhanced by the cutting-edge equipment they have access to.

Cowie said one of the main aims of the project was to “inspire the next generation to embrace opportunities in an evolving energy industry”.

But he added that the hub is not only focused on training young people.

“Upskilling and reskilling are other important facets and, with the full-time offer now embedded, we are already turning our attention to the offer tailored to employers and those wishing to take advantage of part-time learning opportunities,” Cowie said.

Meanwhile, Shell UK senior vice president for upstream Simon Roddy said the Aberdeen hub act as an anchor point for its Shell Girls in Energy programme.

“Since the programme began it has supported over 1,800 young women to engage in STEM subjects and to consider a career in the global energy sector through weekly lessons, workshops and industry visits,” Roddy said.