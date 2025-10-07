The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind / ScotWind

Bank of England chief urges ‘pace’ to deliver Scotland’s renewable energy ambitions

Speaking at a Glasgow investment summit, Andrew Bailey framed Scottish renewables as a strategic national asset and drew parallels to the early days of the North Sea oil and gas sector.

October 7th 2025, 3:06 pm
3 min read
The final wind turbine going up at Ocean Winds Moray West offshore wind farm.© Supplied by Ocean Winds
The final wind turbine going up at Ocean Winds Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.
Mathew Perry

Reporter

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has challenged investors to bring the speed of development once seen at Orkney’s Flotta oil terminal to Scotland’s renewable energy transition.

Speaking at an investment summit in Glasgow this week, Bailey said Scotland’s “endless and ample supply” of renewables could anchor a new wave of UK economic growth.

However, he warned that Scotland’s abundant wind and tidal resources will only deliver growth if capital and infrastructure keep pace.

For this to happen, Bailey said the industry and policymakers need to work with the same speed and efficiency that built the North Sea’s oil terminals fifty years ago.

“The challenge is to invest to capture and convey this abundant green energy to where it is needed, and to make it available when it is needed – but that’s increasingly possible to do at scale with the right investment,” Bailey said.

He recalled a visit to the Flotta oil terminal in Orkney, and pointed out that planning consent for the facility was granted in January 1974, becoming operational by the summer of 1976.

“That pace of progress feels like an achievement that we must aspire to in terms of efficiency of construction if we are to exploit this generation’s white heat of technology moment,” Bailey said.

“There are big plans to emulate the discovery of oil around Orkney in the 1970s with the development of renewables.”

Big Oil ScotWind © Supplied by Repsol Sinopec Resou
The Flotta Terminal in Orkney

Scotland’s renewable energy needs investment, Bailey says

He urged pension funds, national institutions and private investors to channel long-term capital into the UK’s renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

That includes the Scottish National Investment Bank and the National Wealth Fund, which he said were helping support “patient progress” in new technologies.

“We must do all we can to ensure the domestic investment environment – the institutions and individuals who direct investment to where it is needed – is supportive,” he said.

© Supplied by Bank of England
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. Image: Bank of England

“I have no doubt there are untapped opportunities for this type of investment; that much is clear from my visits around the country.”

His comments come at a tense moment for renewable investors, with higher interest rates, inflation and supply-chain costs squeezing margins across global projects.

Major developers including Ørsted have delayed or cancelled schemes in the US and Europe, citing deteriorating economics.

The Trump administration in the US has further unsettled the global sector by issuing stop-work orders and moving to roll back federal support for offshore wind.

In the UK, industry leaders have also warned that the North Sea’s extended energy profits levy and uncertain grid-connection timelines risk undermining investor confidence, even as ministers push to accelerate offshore build-out.

Energy and infrastructure needed to support AI

Discussing future growth opportunities in AI, robotics, quantum computing and biotech, Bailey said these technological innovations need the support of “good infrastructure” to succeed.

“The lesson for me of the 1970s story at Flotta was to have the vision and then get on with it – obvious I know, but not always realised,” he said.

Bailey’s remarks come as offshore wind developers await the outcome of the next UK contracts for difference (CfD) auction.

A floating turbine at Floatation Energy's Kincardine. CfDs for AR7 will run longer, giving developers stronger returns. © Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating turbine at Floatation Energy’s Kincardine offshore wind farm.

The results of the seventh allocation round (AR7) will reveal whether the UK can remain on track to meeting the Labour government’s 2030 “clean power” goals.

Scotland dominates the UK’s offshore wind pipeline following the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds.

Together, these fixed and floating wind projects could deliver over 30 GW of generating capacity in the decades ahead.

Bailey’s speech also comes amid a rapid unravelling of the UK’s longstanding political consensus around the energy transition and net-zero targets.

While the Labour government is striving to increase the pace of renewable energy deployment, the Conservative and Reform UK parties have recently pledged to water down net-zero targets and slow the rollout of green policies.

