Thistle Wind Partners divide ScotWind projects

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / ScotWind

Thistle Wind Partners divide ScotWind projects

The move comes amid rumours that other ScotWind developers may be looking to sell stakes in their floating wind farms.

November 4th 2025, 4:52 pm
2 min read
Visualisation of the Ayr floating offshore wind farm under development by Thistle Wind Partners.© Supplied by Thistle Wind Partner
Visualisation of the Ayr floating offshore wind farm under development by Thistle Wind Partners.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

The Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) consortium has divided up two of its offshore wind farms, serving as the latest change in ownership across Scottish wind farms.

French Qair makes up TWP along with Belgian companies DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International.

Under the new ownership structure, Qair will acquire full ownership of the 1GW Ayre floating offshore wind farm as its sole developer. Meanwhile, it will divest from the 1GW Bowdun fixed-bottom project.

According to a Qair statement, the three companies will stay engaged in Edinburgh-based TWP.

As part of the consortium, the three partners have advanced both the Ayre and Bowdun offshore wind farms, both of which were awarded as part of the ScotWind leasing round in 2022.

Based off the east coast of Orkney and north-east of Caithness, Ayre is set to connect to the grid via underground cables near the village of Spittal. The developers previously submitted the project’s onshore and offshore scoping reports.

The Bowdun project, meanwhile, will be located around 27 miles off Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire. Both its offshore and onshore scoping reports were submitted last year.

Final investment decisions on both wind farms are targeted for 2028, with construction would start sometime between 2029 and 2032.

Changes in ownership

Qair’s decision to exit Bowdun and take full ownership of Ayre follows Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO) taking an 80% stake in Simply Blue Energy OSW Ltd for an undisclosed fee.

The Irish firm is a member of the consortium developing the 100 MW Salamander floating wind project off the coast of Peterhead, which was awarded under the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) licensing round.

Simply Blue said that the investment would help the company scale its operations and advance its offshore wind initiatives.

In addition, it comes amid rumours that several other ScotWind floating developers may be interested in selling their projects to a Chinese manufacturer.

While the company was not specified, one Chinese company has made considerable inroads into the UK in recent years – Ming Yang

The turbine manufacturer recently confirmed plans to set up a long speculated on manufacturing base in Scotland. The £1.5-billion base could create up to 1,500 jobs as it is delivered in several phases.

Though not confirmed, the Port of Ardesier has been selected as a frontrunner for the site’s location.

Should it go there, it would be sharing a home with the Cerulean Winds deployment port, which will help deliver its Aspen, Beech and Cedar projects. Together, the floating wind farms would require more than 300 wind turbines.

In addition, while not a ScotWind project, Flotation Energy’s Green Volt floating wind farm has been linked to Ming Yang, which is one of two suppliers capable of providing the project’s turbines.

Tags