Thistle Wind Partners divide ScotWind projects

The Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) consortium has divided up two of its offshore wind farms, serving as the latest change in ownership across Scottish wind farms.

French Qair makes up TWP along with Belgian companies DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International.

Under the new ownership structure, Qair will acquire full ownership of the 1GW Ayre floating offshore wind farm as its sole developer. Meanwhile, it will divest from the 1GW Bowdun fixed-bottom project.

According to a Qair statement, the three companies will stay engaged in Edinburgh-based TWP.

As part of the consortium, the three partners have advanced both the Ayre and Bowdun offshore wind farms, both of which were awarded as part of the ScotWind leasing round in 2022.

Based off the east coast of Orkney and north-east of Caithness, Ayre is set to connect to the grid via underground cables near the village of Spittal. The developers previously submitted the project’s onshore and offshore scoping reports.

The Bowdun project, meanwhile, will be located around 27 miles off Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire. Both its offshore and onshore scoping reports were submitted last year.

Final investment decisions on both wind farms are targeted for 2028, with construction would start sometime between 2029 and 2032.

Changes in ownership

Qair’s decision to exit Bowdun and take full ownership of Ayre follows Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO) taking an 80% stake in Simply Blue Energy OSW Ltd for an undisclosed fee.

The Irish firm is a member of the consortium developing the 100 MW Salamander floating wind project off the coast of Peterhead, which was awarded under the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) licensing round.

Simply Blue said that the investment would help the company scale its operations and advance its offshore wind initiatives.

In addition, it comes amid rumours that several other ScotWind floating developers may be interested in selling their projects to a Chinese manufacturer.

While the company was not specified, one Chinese company has made considerable inroads into the UK in recent years – Ming Yang

The turbine manufacturer recently confirmed plans to set up a long speculated on manufacturing base in Scotland. The £1.5-billion base could create up to 1,500 jobs as it is delivered in several phases.

Though not confirmed, the Port of Ardesier has been selected as a frontrunner for the site’s location.

Should it go there, it would be sharing a home with the Cerulean Winds deployment port, which will help deliver its Aspen, Beech and Cedar projects. Together, the floating wind farms would require more than 300 wind turbines.

In addition, while not a ScotWind project, Flotation Energy’s Green Volt floating wind farm has been linked to Ming Yang, which is one of two suppliers capable of providing the project’s turbines.