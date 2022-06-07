Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Subsea 7 bags contract worth up to £600m for work on Seagreen 1A offshore wind farm

Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) has struck a “very large” agreement for work on a major Scottish offshore wind farm.
By Hamish Penman
07/06/2022, 3:47 pm
Seaway 7, the renewables wing of the energy services firm, has been picked as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen 1A project, off the coast of Angus.

It is located adjacent to the existing Seagreen project, which is on course to be Scotland’s largest and is currently being progressed by Seaway 7.

Seagreen 1A represents around 500 megawatts (MW) of additional renewable energy generation capacity.

While the scope of work is still to be finalised, it is likely Seaway 7 will provide the full engineering, fabrication, transport and installation of 36 foundations.

It may also be responsible for transporting and installing the offshore substation, and the procurement and installation of inner-array cables.

Execution of the project – due to get underway in 2023, with offshore work commencing in late 2024 – will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

Seagreen 1A could be operational as soon as 2025/26.

The timeframe and Seaway 7’s selection are subject to the project securing consent and a final investment decision by developers SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

A value for the agreement wasn’t given, but Subsea 7 regards it as “very large”, meaning it is worth between £399 million and £599m.

It will be accounted for in Seaway 7’s backlog once final contractual terms have been struck.

© SSE Renewables/ Ken le Grice
A barge shipping turbine jacket foundations for installation at the Seagreen Wind Farm passes Broughty Ferry on Saturday. The bases were brought to Port of Dundee whilst the barge was readied for offshore installation

John Evans, chief executive of Subsea 7, said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our proactive participation in the UK’s ongoing energy transition and we look forward to extending our long-term collaboration with SSE Renewables, which began in 2009 with the pioneering Greater Gabbard development and continued with Beatrice, Seagreen and Dogger Bank.”

Due to restricted capacity, 36 of the Seagreen turbines, which have been consented but aren’t under construction, will be hooked up to a 360 megawatt (MW) connection at Cockenzie in East Lothian.

The Seagreen 1A project comprises the infrastructure to connect the remaining turbines to the grid.

It consists of an offshore cable corridor from the wind farm to Cockenzie, as well as plans for landfall, the onshore cable corridor and the onshore substation.

Stuart Fitzgerald, chief executive of Seaway 7, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our successful relationship with SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies to progress the Seagreen 1A project. The project will continue to be managed from our office in Aberdeen where we are bringing over a decade of UK offshore wind expertise to Scotland’s largest offshore wind project.”

