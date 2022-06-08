First offshore substation fitted at Neart na Gaoithe wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

First offshore substation fitted at Neart na Gaoithe wind farm

The construction of a 54-turbine Scottish offshore wind farm has taken a “huge step forward” with the fitting of the first of its two offshore substations.
By Hamish Penman
08/06/2022, 10:06 am
© Supplied by Spreng Thomsonsubstation Neart na Gaoithe

The major milestone means the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) development, located around 9 miles off the coast of Fife, can be fully connected to the national grid.

Work to install the offshore wind farm’s 54 turbines is due to get underway next year.

Saipem used the largest installation vessel in the world, the Heerema Sleipnir, to place the 1100 tonne topside onto one of the two foundation jackets.

In order to anchor the offshore substation to the seabed, an innovative “rock socket” solution was prepared last year by the Saipem 7000 and Saipem 3000 construction vessels.

Once installed, the power generated by the offshore wind farm’s turbines will be exported via NnG’s two offshore substations to its onshore substation.

There, the green energy will be fed into the national grid’s entry point at Crystal Rig in the Lammermuir Hills, East Lothian.

The first turbines will be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024.

NnG had previously been expected to hit full production in 2023, but the timeline was pushed back earlier this year due to the impacts of Covid.

There have also been reports that Saipem has been late in delivering the project’s steel jackets, incurring a huge financial hit on the contractor.

NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, will have a capacity of around 450 megawatts (MW).

It will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “Having the first of NnG’s two offshore substations in place is a really important moment for everyone involved in the construction of this major offshore development for Scotland.

“A lot of hard work has gone in to preparing the seabed and installing two foundation jackets to help us reach this significant milestone and I’m pleased that we can now continue with connecting the platform to the grid and undertaking further foundation works.

“It’s an exciting time for NnG as construction continues both offshore and onshore and we are on track for our first turbines to be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024.”

